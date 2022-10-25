Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
Swinney updates status of injured running back
During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of an injured running back. Swinney revealed following the Tigers’ win over Boston College on (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
Joel Klatt Sends Clear Message On Clemson Football This Season
Clemson is one of six undefeated teams remaining in college football this season. At 8-0, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll just behind Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. Despite their perfect record, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt stated Sunday that he ...
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
Sylva Herald
50 years on, recalling a legendary football squad
Ronnie Smith remembers the last loss he incurred while wearing a Sylva-Webster football uniform. It was in 1971 at Franklin. All-everything quarterback Jerry Cagle was sidelined with an injury in the second quarter and the Panthers went on to eke out a 12-8 win over the Golden Eagles. Smith was...
scgolfclub.com
Upstate Sweep.. Seneca and Pickens are SCHSL Champions
Chesnee got the championships season started off well for the Upper State with their AA State Championship,. Now two more highly ranked golf teams have added state championships and the AAAA and AAA trophies will be in the Upstate. At the Hilton Head Lakes Course, Pickens won the second golf...
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
hhsrampage.com
The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia
Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
wspa.com
Greenville Fashion Week Models Auditions
Greenville Fashion Week is celebrating their 5 year anniversary this coming April. Do you think you have what it takes to rock the runway. We are joined by Maegan Heinz and Kenlee McVay from Greenville Fashion Week to tell us how folks can audition.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson Drive Fatality
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon in which one person was killed and another injured. It happened on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive in Williamston. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox before hitting a concrete culvert and utility pole. The driver was rushed to the hospital and a passenger was killed. Williamston and West Pelzer firefighters responded and had to extricate one person from the wreckage. State troopers and Williamston police officers also responded along with Medshore and a QRV. (Photo by David Rogers)
gsabusiness.com
Ready-to-eat sandwich brand breaks ground at $39M Greenwood facility
A company known for its sandwiches and other “delicious eats for people on the go” broke ground at its new facility in Greenwood County on Tuesday morning. Greenwood County’s newest industrial partner, E.A. Sween Co., will be in the North Greenwood Industrial Park, according to a news release.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
