NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 8
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
CBS Sports
Kareem Hunt trade rumors: Browns listening to offers on veteran RB as well as CB Greedy Williams
The NFL trade deadline is just eight days away, and all 32 teams will be exploring how they can upgrade their rosters. The Cleveland Browns are reportedly listening to offers on two players who could attract some interest. The Browns are listening to offers on running back Kareem Hunt and...
Giants’ Joe Schoen’s low-risk, high-reward free-agent signings are big reason why team is 6-1
The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
Chiefs Reportedly Trade For Giants' Former First-Round Pick
Just over one year after making him the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney's run with the New York Giants is coming to an end. According to Giants insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. In exchange, the Giants have received a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
Yardbarker
Giants Designate Three To Return Including OT Matt Peart
Peart, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $978,500 this season. In 2021, Peart appeared in 15 games for...
ESPN
The New York Giants are raising their own expectations after 6-1 start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Listening to the New York Giants talk after Sunday's 23-17 victory in Jacksonville sounded somewhat unrecognizable. They weren't simply content with a win. Coach Brian Daboll almost immediately noted they had "made it tougher than we needed to." Not long after, running back Saquon Barkley spoke...
Browns’ Nick Chubb vs. Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Which team has the best running back?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s an interesting discussion with a fairly simple answer. Between the Browns and Bengals, who has the best running back?. There probably aren’t many people who would argue that between the two teams, the answer is unequivocally Nick Chubb, the league’s leading rusher. While...
