Naomi Campbell showcases her unique sense of style in a quirky black and white dress as she launches her charity art exhibition in Qatar

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

She's known for her incredible sense of style.

And Naomi Campbell didn't disappoint as she posed up a storm in a quirky black and white dress at the launch her charity art exhibition in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

The supermodel, 52, looked sensational in the £1,395 printed dress by ISSEY MIYAKE that featured an empire waist and dramatic peplum detail.

Naomi's charity Emerge aims to support support creatives and business talents around the world, with a focus on Africa, the diaspora and developing communities.

As well as the exhibition at the Katara Cultural Village the star will also co-host a charity gala along with a fashion show.

Naomi slipped her feet into matching monochrome Nike trainers while opting for a glamorous palette of make-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjc8k_0ilR3Yu500
Stylish: The supermodel  looked sensational in the printed frock that featured an empire waist and dramatic peplum detail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yk6Ke_0ilR3Yu500
Chic: Naomi slipped her feet into matching monochrome Nike trainers while opting for a glamorous palette of make-up (pictured with artist Abdel El Tayeb)

Accessorising with a matching diamond choker and bracelet the stunner styled her raven locks poker straight.

The event will be held under the patronage and presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa Bint Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Naomi took to Instagram to announce the event on Sunday and shared snaps of the models and designers that will be taking part in Tuesday's fashion show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXhui_0ilR3Yu500
Pride: Naomi (left) was shown around the incredible range of art works (pictured with art historian Aindrea Emelife)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Yw8J_0ilR3Yu500
Glam: Accessorising with a matching diamond choker and bracelet the stunner styled her raven locks poker straight

She penned: 'So blessed to be able to bring to life the first-of-its-kind EMERGE Fashion Exhibit on October 24th in Doha, in partnership with Qatar Creates'.

'Our exhibit will showcase both established and emerging designers from Africa and The Diaspora to shine a light on the next generation of talent - they are the future'.

'All my thanks to Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Sheikha Al Mayassa for her support in bringing the event to Doha.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mk6I_0ilR3Yu500
Big show Naomi took to Instagram to announce the event on Sunday and shared snaps of the models and designers that will be taking part in Tuesday's fashion show

It comes after Police in Qatar have arbitrarily detained and abused members of the LGBTQ community ahead of the World Cup next month, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Monday.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state which has come under intense scrutiny over its rights record before the tournament that is expected to attract at least one million foreign fans.

HRW said it had 'documented six cases of severe and repeated beatings and five cases of sexual harassment in police custody between 2019 and 2022'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svll1_0ilR3Yu500
Famous friend: The supermodel posed with British fashion designer Sir Ozwald Boateng

Daily Mail

