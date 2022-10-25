The Arctic Monkeys have just released their newest album The Car, and they are surprised themselves. The Arctic Monkeys have been an all-time favorite of the alternative music scene for many years- twenty years to be exact. Their unique, edgy sound has been defining for multiple generations of music listeners. With the release of their newest album The Car, which came out in the midst of the album releasing flurry that was October 21st, fans around the world are thrilled that they are still getting new Arctic Monkeys songs to jam out to. While we hope the band never stops making music, we must say that we are plesantly surprised that they are still together. What's even more fun is that the Arctic Monkeys themselves are surprised by the exact same thing.

2 DAYS AGO