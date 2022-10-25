Read full article on original website
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
Perry Farrell On Recent Jane's Addiction Cancellations, Timeline For Return
"I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage."
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
House Of The Dragon season two release date leaves fans furious
After that finale, House Of The Dragon won't be returning to the small screen until 2024. While I have heard that good things come to those who wait, fans aren't overly enamoured with the fact that there's a two year pause before we see what happens next in one of the most epic wars in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe.
Slipknot Disbanding? Real Meaning of 'The End, So Far' Explained
Slipknot members have been addressing disbandment rumors which surfaced after releasing the album "The End, So Far." This time, Jay Weinberg shared his thoughts about the buzz and explained how they came up with the title. On September 30, the full album "The End, So Far" was released. It served...
Avril Lavigne Taps Out On When We Were Young Festival Lineup: Here's Who's Replacing Her
The first weekend of the "When We Were Young" Music Festival in Las Vegas was surely a trip down memory lane as famous 2000s bands gathered together and performed the ultimate throwback playlist. Avril Lavigne, who recently released her new album, "Love Sux," was among the highly awaited performers of...
Music: Details On What Taylor Hawkins Said In the Final Interview.
New details are coming out about the final on-camera interview Taylor Hawkins gave for the rockumentary “Let There Be Drums!” During the segment, Hawkins shows the camera around his “hang room,” where custom drum heads are hanging on the wall picturing various musicians, including Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Ferrell, and one more that some say is giving the interview an “eerie” vibe.
Arctic Monkeys Have Been Making Music for 20 Years...And They're Surprised!
The Arctic Monkeys have just released their newest album The Car, and they are surprised themselves. The Arctic Monkeys have been an all-time favorite of the alternative music scene for many years- twenty years to be exact. Their unique, edgy sound has been defining for multiple generations of music listeners. With the release of their newest album The Car, which came out in the midst of the album releasing flurry that was October 21st, fans around the world are thrilled that they are still getting new Arctic Monkeys songs to jam out to. While we hope the band never stops making music, we must say that we are plesantly surprised that they are still together. What's even more fun is that the Arctic Monkeys themselves are surprised by the exact same thing.
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Heartfelt and Hilarious: Adele's Newly Released Music Video 'I Drink Wine' is a Memorable Masterpiece
Adele has finally released her official music video to the song I Drink Wine, and it is perfection in a metaphorical bottle. Late October has been an absolutely sensational time for new music releases. An ever expanding, incredibly impressive list of talents have held off until this very corner of the year to show us the heart and soul of their work. Adele has now joined the roaster of those eager to release content during this latter half of October. The mega-sensation released her highly anticipated official music video to her song I Drink Wine today, October 26th, and noon. We can't stop watching it.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Where Is Joni Mitchell Now? Singer Delivers Good News After Multiple Health Scare
Joni Mitchell revealed what she feels most grateful for decades after she debuted as a singer. Days after confirming her first-ever concert in 23 years, Mitchell was spotted having lunch with her friends in Beverly Hills. Radar Online reported that a photographer asked the singer what she was most excited about after revealing her tour, to which she said, "Being alive."
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is Proof 'Lazy' Rappers Are Losing Out to Pop Artists?
According to Eminem's artist Westside Boogie, Billboard's piece on hip-"magic" hop's dwindling is spot-on. He implied that the huge success of Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is a good evidence. Westside Boogie claims that rappers have been losing their craft. TMZ Hip Hop saw the Compton-born MC at LAX over the weekend...
The emo/pop-punk revival continues as Blink-182 and Paramore are booked for another monster US festival
Blink-182, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, The Starting Line, Turnstile for new Adjacent festival in 2023
