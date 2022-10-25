Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.

