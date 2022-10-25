Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Johnny Depp Sues Professor Who Accused Him of Plagiarizing Song on His New Album, Calls Claim an ‘Old-Fashioned Shakedown’
Actor and musician Johnny Depp and his friend and “musical soulmate” Jeff Beck have filed a lawsuit against a professor and folklorist who accused them of plagiarizing one of the songs on their latest album, “18.” The defendant, Bruce Jackson, claimed that one of the rock duo’s new songs lifts lyrics directly from Slim Wilson, a Missouri prisoner featured heavily in Jackson’s 1974 book “Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me.”
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation
Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions. During the exclusive...
Here’s How To Get Tickets For Paramore’s UK & Ireland Tour
The wait is finally over. After five long years, has announced they’re touring the UK & Ireland to celebrate the release of their upcoming sixth album This Is Why. Kicking off in April, Hayley Williams and co. will be joined by beloved indie-rockers Bloc Party on the special leg of their tour, having previously pointed to the band as a huge influence on their new record.
Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Vampires to embark on UK tour in 2023
Johnny Depp will embark on a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires next summer. The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – were previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic. The band will visit...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Watch Bruce Dickinson admonish fans for smoking weed during Iron Maiden Show
"I'm amazed you can even see" - Bruce Dickinson has a word with weed smokers, reveals that Steve Harris hates the smell of marijuana
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Why Mick Mars will no longer tour with Mötley Crüe
The end of quite a long and interesting era is at hand, with the announcement that Mötley Crüe’s founding guitarist, Mick Mars, will be stepping down from touring duties.
Slipknot Disbanding? Real Meaning of 'The End, So Far' Explained
Slipknot members have been addressing disbandment rumors which surfaced after releasing the album "The End, So Far." This time, Jay Weinberg shared his thoughts about the buzz and explained how they came up with the title. On September 30, the full album "The End, So Far" was released. It served...
When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue
A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Avril Lavigne Taps Out On When We Were Young Festival Lineup: Here's Who's Replacing Her
The first weekend of the "When We Were Young" Music Festival in Las Vegas was surely a trip down memory lane as famous 2000s bands gathered together and performed the ultimate throwback playlist. Avril Lavigne, who recently released her new album, "Love Sux," was among the highly awaited performers of...
John Legend Looks Back at Las Vegas Residency, Reveals Major Inspiration for Shows
John Legend is amassing massive success over the past years as he finally achieved the EGOT status and a few months ago, he achieved one of the biggest milestones of his career, getting his own residency in Las Vegas. According to Billboard, the "All of Me" hitmaker launched his "Love...
Crazy Town Online Rant: Seth Binzer Takes a Dig at Roland Banks Months After Drummer Left the Group
It's been a few months since Roland Banks left Crazy Town, but the band is airing his dirty laundry on social media as they went on to rant about his wrongdoings that trended on social media recently. According to NME, the former drummer joined the rock band in 2017, but...
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
Camila Cabello Displeases Gwen Stefani When She Did THIS in 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello made a thinly-veiled dig at Blake Shelton during Monday night's tough Battle Rounds on The Voice, much to Gwen Stefani's anger. After Devix and Sasha Hurtado performed MGMT's Electric Feel, Cabello's co-judge Blake Shelton, 46, reacted by saying: "I feel like Sasha she needs that minute to erupt with the right song for everyone to go "woah."'
Taylor Swift ‘Anti-hero’ MV: ‘The View’ Hosts Calls Out Fans Who Criticized Singer Over THIS Scene
Taylor Swift has been dominating the charts over the past week after releasing her 10th studio album "Midnights." But, the singer also faced controversy after dropping the music video for her song, "Anti-Hero." According to Billboard, critics accused the pop star of being "fatphobic" over a scene in the video...
