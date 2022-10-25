ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

guitar.com

Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Law & Crime

Johnny Depp Sues Professor Who Accused Him of Plagiarizing Song on His New Album, Calls Claim an ‘Old-Fashioned Shakedown’

Actor and musician Johnny Depp and his friend and “musical soulmate” Jeff Beck have filed a lawsuit against a professor and folklorist who accused them of plagiarizing one of the songs on their latest album, “18.” The defendant, Bruce Jackson, claimed that one of the rock duo’s new songs lifts lyrics directly from Slim Wilson, a Missouri prisoner featured heavily in Jackson’s 1974 book “Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me.”
Bustle

Here’s How To Get Tickets For Paramore’s UK & Ireland Tour

The wait is finally over. After five long years, has announced they’re touring the UK & Ireland to celebrate the release of their upcoming sixth album This Is Why. Kicking off in April, Hayley Williams and co. will be joined by beloved indie-rockers Bloc Party on the special leg of their tour, having previously pointed to the band as a huge influence on their new record.
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
musictimes.com

Slipknot Disbanding? Real Meaning of 'The End, So Far' Explained

Slipknot members have been addressing disbandment rumors which surfaced after releasing the album "The End, So Far." This time, Jay Weinberg shared his thoughts about the buzz and explained how they came up with the title. On September 30, the full album "The End, So Far" was released. It served...
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue

A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
musictimes.com

Camila Cabello Displeases Gwen Stefani When She Did THIS in 'The Voice'

Camila Cabello made a thinly-veiled dig at Blake Shelton during Monday night's tough Battle Rounds on The Voice, much to Gwen Stefani's anger. After Devix and Sasha Hurtado performed MGMT's Electric Feel, Cabello's co-judge Blake Shelton, 46, reacted by saying: "I feel like Sasha she needs that minute to erupt with the right song for everyone to go "woah."'
