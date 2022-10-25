Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform their song “Exile” together in person for the first time.Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred. Over ecstatic applause at the end of their duet, Vernon said, “The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift,” to which she responded, “The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon,”...

