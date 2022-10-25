Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver’s London show to perform Folklore song
Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform their song “Exile” together in person for the first time.Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred. Over ecstatic applause at the end of their duet, Vernon said, “The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift,” to which she responded, “The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon,”...
Janet Jackson sends love to Taylor Swift after name-drop on new album ‘Midnights’
CNN — Taylor Swift is getting some enthusiastic support from another music icon upon the release of her new album “Midnights.”. In “Snow On The Beach,” the fourth track from the album released on Friday, Swift calls out none other than Janet Jackson, and the “Control” singer approves.
Taylor Swift ‘Anti-hero’ MV: ‘The View’ Hosts Calls Out Fans Who Criticized Singer Over THIS Scene
Taylor Swift has been dominating the charts over the past week after releasing her 10th studio album "Midnights." But, the singer also faced controversy after dropping the music video for her song, "Anti-Hero." According to Billboard, critics accused the pop star of being "fatphobic" over a scene in the video...
Taylor Swift Joins Bon Iver For Surprise Duet, Performs 'Exile' Live For The First Time
Just a few days after the release of her new album, "Midnights," Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver for a surprise performance of their duet "Exile" on Oct. 26 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. The pair were accompanied by The National's Aaron Dessner who happened to produce the song...
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'
The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Tackles Taylor Swift’s Midnights
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Senior Editor Anna Gaca and Staff Writer Quinn Moreland drop by to fill us in on everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s 10th album, Midnights: the lyrical themes, the musical hits and misses, and, yes, the chaotic surprises.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ has already sold over one million records
Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights‘ has already sold over one million copies in the US. According to data from Luminate (via Rolling Stone), which provides figures for the Billboard charts, Swift has managed to shift 1.2million units after just three days. This marks the first time since...
Twitter Is In A Lavender Haze Over Taylor Swift’s Surprise London Performance
Talk about a pinch-yourself moment. At Bon Iver’s second show at London’s Wembley Arena on Oct. 26, lucky punters were treated to a surprise appearance from none other than Taylor Swift. The pop star joined Justin Vernon and his band for the first ever live performance of their collaboration “Exile,” which appeared on her 2020 album Folklore.
Taylor Swift Confirms Tour Soon After 'Midnights' Success: 'You know, I Should Do It'
Taylor Swift has missed "that connection" with her fans so much that she cannot wait to embark on a tour. The feeling is mutual because certainly, fans would really want her onstage and performing live once more. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the "Shake It Off" singer has not been...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments
Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell, could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the...
Lil Baby Achieves Career-Defining Milestone After 'It's Only Me' Chart Debut
Lil Baby has finally come through! His newest album, "It's Only Me," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new achievement is a career-defining first for the Atlanta-born rapper, as this is his biggest No. 1 debut ever in his discography. According to Billboard, the...
