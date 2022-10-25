ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
The Independent

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver’s London show to perform Folklore song

Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform their song “Exile” together in person for the first time.Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred. Over ecstatic applause at the end of their duet, Vernon said, “The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift,” to which she responded, “The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon,”...
HipHopDX.com

The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'

The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
Pitchfork

The Pitchfork Review Podcast Tackles Taylor Swift’s Midnights

Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Senior Editor Anna Gaca and Staff Writer Quinn Moreland drop by to fill us in on everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s 10th album, Midnights: the lyrical themes, the musical hits and misses, and, yes, the chaotic surprises.
NME

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ has already sold over one million records

Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights‘ has already sold over one million copies in the US. According to data from Luminate (via Rolling Stone), which provides figures for the Billboard charts, Swift has managed to shift 1.2million units after just three days. This marks the first time since...
Bustle

Twitter Is In A Lavender Haze Over Taylor Swift’s Surprise London Performance

Talk about a pinch-yourself moment. At Bon Iver’s second show at London’s Wembley Arena on Oct. 26, lucky punters were treated to a surprise appearance from none other than Taylor Swift. The pop star joined Justin Vernon and his band for the first ever live performance of their collaboration “Exile,” which appeared on her 2020 album Folklore.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments

Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell, could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the...
musictimes.com

Lil Baby Achieves Career-Defining Milestone After 'It's Only Me' Chart Debut

Lil Baby has finally come through! His newest album, "It's Only Me," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new achievement is a career-defining first for the Atlanta-born rapper, as this is his biggest No. 1 debut ever in his discography. According to Billboard, the...

