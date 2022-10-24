Read full article on original website
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week...
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House
Owens and McDonald to meet for Utah congressional debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens is scheduled to debate Democrat Darlene McDonald in suburban Salt Lake City on Friday in their first and only meeting in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The two candidates will meet for an evening event that will be live-streamed...
