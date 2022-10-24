Read full article on original website
accesslifthandlers.com
New battery tech added to electric loaders
Finland-based manufacturer Avant Tecno has launched two electric compact loaders equipped with its new battery technology. Presented at the Bauma 2022 construction exhibition currently taking place in Munich, Germany, the Avant e5-27 and Avant e5-13 compact loaders are part of the manufacturer’s e-Series range and are variants its existing e5 machine - which is itself based the diesel powered Avant 500 series machines.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
abandonedspaces.com
Archaeologists Were Amazed to Find This Odd Artifact on a Massive Shipwreck
Built in 1672, Kronan was Sweden’s largest and best-equipped ship. She was 53 meters long from stem post to stern post and provided the Swedish Navy with ample protection and military might. However, a stroke of bad weather led to the ship’s sinking, and she sat under the sea for more than 300 years. Archaeologists have since rediscovered Kronan and they’ve been bringing tens of thousands of artifacts to the surface – including one with a peculiar smell.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
techeblog.com
Forget Showers, Project Usoyaro is an AI-Powered Human Washing Machine from Japan
Japan is known for many things, like this a TV that you lick to taste things, but Project Usoyaro might be one of the most unusual we’ve seen yet. During the 1970 Osaka Expo, Sanyo Electronics debuted an ultrasonic bathtub that cleaned and massaged its occupant in a 15-minute cycle. Science Co. Ltd. created a modern version they hope will be ready by 2025.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hollywood Hot Rods’ Troy Ladd Builds a Low-Buck ’31 Ford Coupe
What does internationally renowned hot rod builder Troy Ladd of Hollywood Hot Rods do on his one day off? Why, he builds himself a hot rod, of course. "The cars we build for our customers are pretty intense," said Troy, "they're highly detailed, and I like that, but I wanted to build something simple, something that I could drive, that wasn't over-detailed, and didn't have much in the way of paint. In other words, something I could drive to work, race occasionally and not worry about—too much."
Carscoops
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Verde Abete With Bronze Wheels Will Turn You Green With Envy
As the first examples of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reach their lucky owners, a Canadian example has particularly stood out. With production capped at just 112 units for the entire world (and all already spoken for), the V12 supercar is exceedingly rare, and we’d be interested to know how many others are in North America.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
Sleeper Cold War Gun Dominates in Warzone
With the end fast approaching for the original Warzone, many players have been taking a look at some often-forgotten guns available to use before the arrival of Warzone 2. While not every gun will be able to compete with the more meta-friendly weapons players have been using in Warzone, there are a few worth checking out. While the weapon does not boast a huge pick rate, the RPD was originally one of the top guns players would choose before the arrival of the meta-dominant Vanguard weapons. For players looking to try the RPD but don't know what loadout to take, we've got you covered.
Remarkable new chip is fast enough to send the whole internet’s traffic once every second
Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology have created a superfast optical chip capable of transmitting the entirety of the internet in a single second. The chip, which is detailed in a new paper published in the journal Nature Photonics, is part of new experiments to push optical fiber communications to the next level.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
Boat of the Week: This New 99-Foot Explorer Blends Salty Tugboat Design With Loads of Luxury
Not bad for a designer who’s never designed a luxury yacht before. Meet Jozeph Forakis, who penned the polarizing, tugboat-inspired looks for CL Yachts’ brand-new CLX96 explorer, arguably Boat of the Show at this week’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Before joining CL in early 2017, the...
accesslifthandlers.com
Komatsu reaffirms carbon goals with electric launches
Komatsu showed six electric machines at Bauma – from a 1 tonne micro excavator up to a 20 tonne class machine - as it reaffirmed its goal to be a carbon neutral business by 2050. The company, which showed 22 new machines in Munich, said its electric PC210E 20...
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
