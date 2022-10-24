Read full article on original website
Mecalac launches electric machines
France-based Mecalac has launched a new range of zero-emission medium-sized electric machines for urban worksites at global trade show Bauma. According to the company, the launch of the e-series - which consists of the 11 tonne e12 excavator, the 1,000-litre es1000 swing loader and the six tonne ed6 dumper, represents the first time its electric machines have been designed for use on urban sites.
Wirtgen Group debuts new machines at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wirtgen Group has unveiled a range of new machines in its lineup of crushers, pavers and compact milling machines at Bauma 2022. Under its Kleeman brand, and part of the new range of crushers is the Mobirex MR 130 (i) Pro, which the company has highlighted as a world premiere.
Komatsu reaffirms carbon goals with electric launches
Komatsu showed six electric machines at Bauma – from a 1 tonne micro excavator up to a 20 tonne class machine - as it reaffirmed its goal to be a carbon neutral business by 2050. The company, which showed 22 new machines in Munich, said its electric PC210E 20...
New battery tech added to electric loaders
Finland-based manufacturer Avant Tecno has launched two electric compact loaders equipped with its new battery technology. Presented at the Bauma 2022 construction exhibition currently taking place in Munich, Germany, the Avant e5-27 and Avant e5-13 compact loaders are part of the manufacturer’s e-Series range and are variants its existing e5 machine - which is itself based the diesel powered Avant 500 series machines.
Bergmann goes electric on dumpers under 4t
German site dumper manufacturer Bergmann is going all-electric on its models up to 4 tonne capacity. The company, based in Mappen, Lower Saxony, used Bauma to launch several new machines in its electric range, including the 1.5 tonne capacity C802, two 800 kg models - the C901 SL and C301 L - and the 300 kg capacity C301 S.
Dingli returns to Bauma
Dingli has returned to Bauma with more than ten models across a range of new series on display. They include, the High Metre Modular Boom Series, offering nine models covering 36m, 41m and 44m working height, in electric, diesel and hybrid options. Another is the Hybrid Modular Boom Series; equipped...
GE "Evolution Series" Locomotives
The ES40DC, ES44DC, ES44AC, ES44C4, ET44AC, and ET44C4 were the final models cataloged by General Electric as part of its low emission, Evolution Series. On February 25, 2019 GE Transportation officially merged with Wabtec, forming Wabtec Freight. In the late 1980s GE surpassed long-time industry leader Electro-Motive (after EMD faltered with its SD50 line).
Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage
By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
Sinoboom and Falcon Lifts agree partnership
China-based equipment manufacturer Sinoboom has agreed a partnership with spider lift specialists Falcon Lifts, that will see the company increase and develop spider lift sales. Effective immediately, the new partnership is a continuation of what Sinoboom describes as an “extensive research and cooperation” effort carried out by the respective companies...
MyCrane enters US crane rental market
Dubai-based MyCrane has announced to visitors at global trade show Bauma that it is to launch in the US later this year. The crane rental firm, which provides a platform for businesses to simplify rental operations through an online portal, says the office in Houston, Texas, will be opened on December 1, 2022.
New features added to Flexcavo
German rental startup Flexcavo has added new features to its platform, including a position timeline view that enables users to locate and schedule equipment, and a costing feature for construction sites. Talking to IRN at Bauma, Dr Oliver Oechslein, Head of Product at Flexcavo, said the additions were targeted at...
JLG Q3 sales up 23%
JLG’s Q3 2022 sales for the three months ending Sept. 30 increased 22.7% to $1.04 billion as a result of higher pricing in response to greater input costs and improved sales volume in North America, the company reported. “Supply chain disruptions remain our most significant challenge and continue to...
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
General Dynamics introduces new AbramsX battlefield tank
If the U.S. military wants to maintain dominance on the battlefield, it’s going to need new tanks. Earlier this month, General Dynamics introduced the AbramsX tank, and it is powerful. Cameras mounted on the turret will give the crew a 360-degree view of the battlefield, both day and night....
