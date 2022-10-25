Mac Jones had a classy congratulatory moment with Bailey Zappe after he lead Patriots’ TD drive

Even though New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones got sidelined for QB Bailey Zappe Monday night against the Chicago Bears during Monday Night Football, he should be in line for a “Character Counts” certificate.

Jones found himself in an awkward spot when the Pats yanked Jones in exchange for the red-hot Zappe, who immediately led two touchdowns drives for New England. Rather than sulk on the sideline, Jones showed some real class by congratulating his teammate and providing some encouragement.

It’s the kind of sportsmanship that New England will need from its former first-round pick to keep things as amicable as possible if the team makes a permanent change after this Monday night game.

Well, that’s nice! While Patriots fans might have Zappe Fever, Jones has still shown enough to justify an opportunity to start in the NFL, whether it’s in New England or elsewhere.

It’s too early to declare New England Zappe’s team, but Jones’ seat was warm after returning from injury. Monday night’s game — a 33-14 loss to Chicago — might turn the dial to “pretty damn hot” and give Jones some pause as to what his immediate future in New England might be.