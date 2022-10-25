Read full article on original website
Greenlane Introduces Groove - Ancillary Cannabis Products 'At A Reasonable Price Point'
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, launched Groove, the company's newest addition to its family of brands. Groove offers simple, functional ancillary cannabis products. Included in the Groove product line are glass and silicone pipes, dab pens, vaporizer batteries, grinders, butane torches, bubblers, and rigs, along with a roadmap of innovative items in the pipeline.
accesslifthandlers.com
Cat showcases off-highway battery prototypes
Caterpillar has revealed three new battery prototypes for off-highway equipment at the Bauma construction industry trade fair in Munich, Germany. The 48-, 300- and 600-volt prototype batteries use lithium-ion technology and feature a modular design for optimised performance, as well as packaging for third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Developed as...
scaffoldmag.com
Himoinsa unveils diesel generator sets at Bauma
Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa will highlight its complete Mobile Power product range at Bauma 2022 in Munich, including battery power storage systems, light towers and gas and diesel generator sets with Stage V engines. The company, which is part of the Yanmar Group, has recently developed battery and power...
Recycling Today
Novolex earns BPI compostable certifications for paper packaging
Duro, a brand under the umbrella of Hartsville, South Carolina-based packaging producer Novolex, has earned Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certification for numerous products in its Dubl Life line of paper bags and sacks. Novolex says the bags will also feature the Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s (SPC) How2Compost and How2Recycle labels, which inform consumers of how to dispose of the packaging after use.
Recycling Today
Everledger, Ford to launch EV battery passport pilot
Digital transparency company Everledger, London, has announced that it will launch an electric vehicle (EV) battery passport pilot along with the Ford Motor Company, Dearborn, Michigan, to track the batteries throughout their lifecycle to ensure responsible management during their use, as well as end-of-life recycling. Everledger says the pilot will...
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
Fast Company
These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops
A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
american-rails.com
GE "Evolution Series" Locomotives
The ES40DC, ES44DC, ES44AC, ES44C4, ET44AC, and ET44C4 were the final models cataloged by General Electric as part of its low emission, Evolution Series. On February 25, 2019 GE Transportation officially merged with Wabtec, forming Wabtec Freight. In the late 1980s GE surpassed long-time industry leader Electro-Motive (after EMD faltered with its SD50 line).
ccjdigital.com
Peterbilt showcases its new SuperTruck
It takes something really spectacular to stand out at a truck show flush wall-to-wall with eye-catching trucks. Peterbilt's new SuperTruck II demonstrator vehicle, on display this week at the American Trucking Associations Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE) in San Diego, is pretty spectacular. Initiated by the U.S. Department of Energy...
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Recycling Today
Sennebogen debuts 824 G material handlers at Bauma
Sennebogen, headquartered in Germany with its North American division based in Stanley, North Carolina, has launched the 824 G material handler series, which updates the company’s 821 E material handler series. The company showcased the 824 G material handler series at Bauma 2022, which takes place Oct. 24-30 in Munich.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia....
demolitionandrecycling.media
Wirtgen Group debuts new machines at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wirtgen Group has unveiled a range of new machines in its lineup of crushers, pavers and compact milling machines at Bauma 2022. Under its Kleeman brand, and part of the new range of crushers is the Mobirex MR 130 (i) Pro, which the company has highlighted as a world premiere.
Recycling Today
Recyclability cited as kraft paper growth factor
Ohio-based research firm Smithers cites sustainability and recycling factors as one reason for forecasted growth in the global production of kraft paper. Growth in that sector is forecast in the firm’s recently released report “The Future of Sack & Kraft Paper to 2027.”. “Growth is forecast on the...
Recycling Today
Pellenc ST, Buhler partner for plastic bottle and flake sorting
Two companies that specialize in sorting polyethylene terephthalate (PET) have announced a partnership they say is geared toward offering plastic recyclers a complete front- and back-end solution for plastic bottle and flake sorting. Buhler Group, Uzwil, Switzerland, and Pellenc ST, Pertuis, France, will combine their sorting specialties. Buhler will provide...
Recycling Today
Nova Chemicals launches mechanically recycled PE resin
Nova Chemicals Corp., Calgary, Alberta, has announced the launch of a mechanically recycled polyethylene resin (rPE), called EX-PCR-NC4, which the company says contains 100-percent-postconsumer-recycled PE. Nova says the new resin offers highly versatile design flexibility, making it an ideal solution to lower the carbon footprint of packaging and address climate...
Recycling Today
Ascend Elements secures $300M in funding
Battery recycling and engineered materials company Ascend Elements, Westborough, Massachusetts, says it has secured $300 million in equity and debt financing, including $200 million in Series C equity investments from an international group of strategic and financial investors. The funding round was led by Fifth Wall Climate and joined by...
Recycling Today
PPRC 2022: PCR consumers speak to industry trends
Consumers of postconsumer resin (PCR) had the chance to weigh in on the steadfastness of their commitments and those of their customers to using recycled content given pricing volatility and supply concerns during the Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference, which the Recycling Today Media Group hosted Oct. 19-20 in Chicago.
Recycling Today
Amp Robotics named SPC’s “Innovation in Recovery” award winner
The Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), based in Charlottesville, Virginia, has named Louisville, Colorado-based Amp Robotics Corp. as its “Innovation in Recovery” award winner for its work on establishing a new material category specific to rigid paperboard cans. The SPC says it has issued its Innovator Awards for the...
