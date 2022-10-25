Athens' annual Halloween Block Party is back for the first time since 2019 and will follow multiple family-oriented events and the Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade. Athens’ Halloween celebration, which is Oct. 29, will include activities for children and adults. Family activities will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Block Party, which is geared toward adults, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Union streets. Between the family activities and the Block Party, Passion Works Studio’s Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade will take place.

ATHENS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO