4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, Ohio
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over Ohio
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, Ohio
thepostathens.com
“Rocky Horror” seduces Stuart’s Opera House
For Athens students and locals who lined up past Chipotle last weekend and were denied from The Union, fear not: The Time Warp returns this weekend. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, performers will take the stage at Stuart's Opera House, 52 Public Square in Nelsonville, for a performance of "The Rocky Horror Show – LIVE!," the musical theater inspiration for the cult classic film.
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Return of Athens Halloween Block Party, paddleboard with witches
The Radcliffe Sales Team of e-Merge Real Estate is hosting an Athens Community Trunk or Treat. All are welcome to attend, and vehicles can be registered at athenstrunkortreat@gmail.com. Set up begins at 4:30 p.m and trunk or treat will occur from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Market on State, 1002 E. State St.
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
thepostathens.com
Capturing Ohio’s beauty
Foliage is at its peak right now and Ohio couldn’t be any more autumnal. The rich red of the oak trees next to a warm orange and yellow makes Athens’ nature stand out during fall. But nature in Ohio is worth observing all year. To shed light on...
thepostathens.com
The most haunted places in the Athens area
As the leaves change and the temperatures drop, it can only mean one thing: Halloween is upon us. Athens wholeheartedly embraces this with the Halloween block party, the picturesque fall backdrop and the ghosts. While any town is bound to have a ghost story or two, Athens is filled with haunted locations each with its own spooky tale to tell.
thepostathens.com
David Butcher recognized for telling stories of forgotten community
David Butcher has many titles: husband, father, genealogist, historian and museum founder. On Sept. 27, he was able to add one more title to his resume: an inaugural recipient of the the Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship. Residing in Stewart, Ohio, Butcher is the only recipient from Ohio to be awarded...
thepostathens.com
Athens’ Halloween Block Party returns
Athens' annual Halloween Block Party is back for the first time since 2019 and will follow multiple family-oriented events and the Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade. Athens’ Halloween celebration, which is Oct. 29, will include activities for children and adults. Family activities will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Block Party, which is geared toward adults, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Union streets. Between the family activities and the Block Party, Passion Works Studio’s Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade will take place.
thepostathens.com
The McKennas rise as a family of breadwinners
At Athens Bread Company, located just off campus at 284 E. State St., Ohio University graduate Tim McKenna can be found baking bread and running the shop. Tim owns the shop with his wife, Devon, and the two run a successful baking business. However, Tim didn’t begin his career in Athens. Working in the food service industry in New York, he found himself working as a butcher, then as a baker.
thepostathens.com
From the Editor’s Desk: Investigative team makes its 'Post' debut
The Post has introduced its newest editorial section, the Investigative Team. Working as a subset under the Projects section, the Investigative Team addresses the biggest stories in the Athens community and behind closed doors. I joined The Post last fall, writing extensively for the News, Culture and Sports sections. After...
thepostathens.com
Local nonprofit raises funds for Athens artists
Athens Artists Memorial Project, or AAMP, a local nonprofit organization, raised over $3,000 during its first annual benefit concert on Oct. 11. AAMP was created in memory of local artists to provide music and art assistance to those in need of funding for participation in the arts. Earlier this year, AAMP earned its official 501C3 non-profit organization status and elected its first Board of Directors.
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: OUPD, CSSR discuss Halloween weekend safety
Student Senate met Wednesday evening to discuss safety precautions for the upcoming Halloween weekend. Taylor Tackett, the assistant dean of students gave a presentation from The Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility, or CSSR. Tackett told Senate some of the most common issues dealt with over Halloween weekend are...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)
Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Everything to know for Ohio's final regular season match
Ohio is coming off two vital Mid-American Conference victories against Toledo and Western Michigan this past week. Those two wins moved Ohio into sixth place in the MAC standings and have put the team in a win-and-in scenario on the road against Akron this week. Here is everything you need...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio takes on undefeated Adrian in home-and-home matchup
Ohio will take on Adrian this weekend in a home-and-home matchup. After suffering its first loss last week at Maryville, Ohio is looking to give Adrian its second loss of the season. Ohio has had a strong start to the season and is looking to continue off of that success.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
