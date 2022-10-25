Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Peyton Manning wanted the Bears to run up the score on the Patriots
The Chicago Bears called off the dogs late in their blowout win over the Patriots in Week 7 – apparently much to the dismay of ESPN’s Peyton Manning.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
Mac Jones benched mid-game as the Chicago Bears score 23 straight points to beat the New England Patriots
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team's 33-14 home defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Will Mac Jones Hold Grudge Against Patriots Fans? Ted Johnson Thinks So
There were rumors recently that Mac Jones’ relationship with the New England Patriots organization had gone sideways. Now, it’s time to wonder how Jones feels about Patriots fans. The crowd at Gillette Stadium cheered loudly Monday night when Bailey Zappe replaced Jones at quarterback in the second quarter...
Belichick Says Plan Was to Play Both QBs on Monday Night
The Patriots coach maintained that the two signal-callers knew they would both see action against the Bears.
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets
Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
Albany Herald
Here's Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race' Tonight
The newness of The Amazing Race 34 continued as teams started their second leg in the country of Jordan. One team was informed they had tested positive for COVID between legs and wouldn't be allowed to continue. But the race must go on, as the other teams danced and hammered their way through Amman to try to get a great position to start the next leg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched
Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
ESPN
Bill Belichick not ready to commit to Pats QB: 'We just finished the game'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback in the aftermath of a 33-14 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Belichick pulled starter Mac Jones after three series, inserting rookie Bailey Zappe in his place for the rest of...
Comments / 0