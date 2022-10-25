ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NESN

Will Mac Jones Hold Grudge Against Patriots Fans? Ted Johnson Thinks So

There were rumors recently that Mac Jones’ relationship with the New England Patriots organization had gone sideways. Now, it’s time to wonder how Jones feels about Patriots fans. The crowd at Gillette Stadium cheered loudly Monday night when Bailey Zappe replaced Jones at quarterback in the second quarter...
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets

Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
Albany Herald

Here's Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race' Tonight

The newness of The Amazing Race 34 continued as teams started their second leg in the country of Jordan. One team was informed they had tested positive for COVID between legs and wouldn't be allowed to continue. But the race must go on, as the other teams danced and hammered their way through Amman to try to get a great position to start the next leg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched

Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
ESPN

Bill Belichick not ready to commit to Pats QB: 'We just finished the game'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback in the aftermath of a 33-14 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Belichick pulled starter Mac Jones after three series, inserting rookie Bailey Zappe in his place for the rest of...

