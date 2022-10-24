ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

YouTube redesign gives long-form videos, Shorts and Live videos their own tabs on channel pages

The changes will allow users to more easily access the types of YouTube videos they want to watch — a move YouTube says it made based on user feedback. In an announcement, the company said it heard from viewers they wanted to be able to navigate to the kinds of content they were most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page, leading to this makeover.
The Verge

YouTube’s finally adding more separation between shorts and regular videos

YouTube is updating its website and app so Shorts, live streams, and regular videos each have their own tab on a creator’s channel, instead of being thrown together in a single list (via 9to5Google). In a support post, the company says the change is based on user feedback, and that it’ll “make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page.”
petapixel.com

Snapchat’s New Director Mode Brings Advanced Video Editing Tools

Snapchat is giving users more advanced video editing tools by rolling out a new feature called Director Mode. It takes in features found on TikTok such as a green screen where users can record videos with a generated background. It also takes inspiration from BeReal with a feature that takes...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Photo Shuffle for Your iOS 16 Lock Screen

In a long list of Lock Screen customizations announced with iOS 16, Photo Shuffle is one that stands out. With Photo Shuffle, you'll see multiple photos on your Lock Screen throughout the day, kind of like a slideshow of your gallery. You can choose the pictures displayed or opt for an automatic selection too.
Phone Arena

Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
aiexpress.io

Your Samsung Galaxy S22’s camera is about to get a big upgrade thanks to Good Lock

Your Samsung Galaxy S22’s digital camera is about to get some massive upgrades due to One UI 5 and one of many smartphone’s greatest apps: Good Lock. Samsung’s model of Android 13 is lastly rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S22 customers, and whereas One UI 5 is about to convey a number of updates, one in every of our favorites would be the adjustments it’ll enable Good Lock to make your smartphone’s digital camera. And it’d even assist make the Galaxy S22 the most effective digital camera telephones on the market.
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature

Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
hometheaterreview.com

Best Buy Deal of the Day

If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
aiexpress.io

Zoom and Google Meet are coming closer together at last

In its quest to make Google Meet one of the best video conferencing platform out there, the corporate is now set to work with its nice rival Zoom – not in opposition to it. Google has continued to speculate closely and added new options because the hybrid working growth that got here round because of the pandemic, nevertheless it has a fairly massive downside in that there are such a lot of various platforms that not each buyer, shopper, and even colleague, will use the identical answer.
SlashGear

Spotify Drops Audiobooks On iOS Just A Month After Launch

Spotify and Apple have got quite a beefy history between them. Spotify has accused Apple of being an unfair ecosystem gatekeeper, while Apple says the rules are fair and square for everyone. In 2019, Spotify helped kickstart an investigation against Apple in Europe over alleged anti-competitive tactics, which led to EU regulators ruling in 2021 that Apple indeed chokes rivals to boost its own services (via Reuters). That war was over music streaming, but it has now spilled into the domain of audiobooks, as well.
aiexpress.io

I’m already using Live Activities as a shortcut for apps and settings in iOS 16.1

IOS 16.1 hasn’t been accessible for lengthy, however already builders are making the most of its tentpole function, Reside Actions, by creating shortcut widgets on the redesigned Lock Display screen in your iPhone – and I am offered. For anybody unclear, Reside Actions is a widget positioned on...
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...

