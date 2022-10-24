Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
YouTube redesign gives long-form videos, Shorts and Live videos their own tabs on channel pages
The changes will allow users to more easily access the types of YouTube videos they want to watch — a move YouTube says it made based on user feedback. In an announcement, the company said it heard from viewers they wanted to be able to navigate to the kinds of content they were most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page, leading to this makeover.
The Verge
YouTube’s finally adding more separation between shorts and regular videos
YouTube is updating its website and app so Shorts, live streams, and regular videos each have their own tab on a creator’s channel, instead of being thrown together in a single list (via 9to5Google). In a support post, the company says the change is based on user feedback, and that it’ll “make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page.”
petapixel.com
Snapchat’s New Director Mode Brings Advanced Video Editing Tools
Snapchat is giving users more advanced video editing tools by rolling out a new feature called Director Mode. It takes in features found on TikTok such as a green screen where users can record videos with a generated background. It also takes inspiration from BeReal with a feature that takes...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Photo Shuffle for Your iOS 16 Lock Screen
In a long list of Lock Screen customizations announced with iOS 16, Photo Shuffle is one that stands out. With Photo Shuffle, you'll see multiple photos on your Lock Screen throughout the day, kind of like a slideshow of your gallery. You can choose the pictures displayed or opt for an automatic selection too.
This free Google Maps update gives you the vibes
Google Maps embraces the power of crowdsourcing to let you know what places are really like
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Phone Arena
Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island
When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
aiexpress.io
Your Samsung Galaxy S22’s camera is about to get a big upgrade thanks to Good Lock
Your Samsung Galaxy S22’s digital camera is about to get some massive upgrades due to One UI 5 and one of many smartphone’s greatest apps: Good Lock. Samsung’s model of Android 13 is lastly rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S22 customers, and whereas One UI 5 is about to convey a number of updates, one in every of our favorites would be the adjustments it’ll enable Good Lock to make your smartphone’s digital camera. And it’d even assist make the Galaxy S22 the most effective digital camera telephones on the market.
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
YouTube rolls out new features and an updated look
YouTube is rolling out what it calls a "small makeover" with a handful of new features and design changes intended to make watching videos on the platform a better experience.
Diana's parents started posting videos of their 1-year-old daughter on YouTube in 2015. Today, she's a mega-star with 100 million subscribers.
Olena and Volodymyr Kidisyuk began posting videos of their daughter Diana when she was one year old. They share how she became a YouTube mega-star.
PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature
Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Magic Eraser on a Pixel Phone to Remove Unwanted Objects From Your Photos
Unwanted objects or photobombers can ruin your pictures. The good thing is you can remove them from any image. A few years back, you had to master dedicated photo-editing tools like Photoshop to do it. But not anymore. If you have any of Google's latest Pixel smartphones, you can easily...
Here are some of the best internet reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter
After much back and forth and a lawsuit, four days ago, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform Twitter. Musk had put the deal on hold after his initial offer earlier this year. Later he backed out, citing a high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, a point that then-CEO Aggarwal had publicly denied.
hometheaterreview.com
Best Buy Deal of the Day
If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
aiexpress.io
Zoom and Google Meet are coming closer together at last
In its quest to make Google Meet one of the best video conferencing platform out there, the corporate is now set to work with its nice rival Zoom – not in opposition to it. Google has continued to speculate closely and added new options because the hybrid working growth that got here round because of the pandemic, nevertheless it has a fairly massive downside in that there are such a lot of various platforms that not each buyer, shopper, and even colleague, will use the identical answer.
Spotify Drops Audiobooks On iOS Just A Month After Launch
Spotify and Apple have got quite a beefy history between them. Spotify has accused Apple of being an unfair ecosystem gatekeeper, while Apple says the rules are fair and square for everyone. In 2019, Spotify helped kickstart an investigation against Apple in Europe over alleged anti-competitive tactics, which led to EU regulators ruling in 2021 that Apple indeed chokes rivals to boost its own services (via Reuters). That war was over music streaming, but it has now spilled into the domain of audiobooks, as well.
aiexpress.io
I’m already using Live Activities as a shortcut for apps and settings in iOS 16.1
IOS 16.1 hasn’t been accessible for lengthy, however already builders are making the most of its tentpole function, Reside Actions, by creating shortcut widgets on the redesigned Lock Display screen in your iPhone – and I am offered. For anybody unclear, Reside Actions is a widget positioned on...
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
