Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
Mackenzie Blackwood Named NHL Third Star of Week | RELEASE
THIRD STAR - MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS. Blackwood won three games in as many starts for New Jersey, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He began the week backstopping the Devils to their first win of the 2022-23 regular season, making 18 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Oct. 18. He then helped the Devils record their first-ever win at UBS Arena on Long Island, stopping 16 shots in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders Oct. 20. He posted his third consecutive win by turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 home decision over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 22. Blackwood, 25, was a second-round pick, 42nd overall, by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and is playing in his fifth NHL season, He improved his career record to 58-52-16 in 134 appearances with a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
Yeet the Fish
The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
Red Wings recall Matt Luff from Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Luff, 25, is off to a fast start with the Griffins, where he ranks among the team leaders with three goals (T2nd), four assists (2nd), seven points (T1st), a plus-three rating (T2nd), two power play goals (T1st) and 16 shots (1st) through five games. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13 after splitting the 2021-22 season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, notching six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators while totaling 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Luff has played parts of four NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Predators, recording 23 points (13-10-23) and 20 penalty minutes in 87 games since 2018-19. He has also compiled 127 points (52-75-127), a plus-18 rating and 110 penalty minutes in 174 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since 2016-17.
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When: Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
10/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Lightning 2
Kings double up the Lightning and pick up their first home win. Over the span of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Kings held a home record of 21-16-4. With hopes to top that this season, the Kings will look to replicate the performance they put out on the ice last night in their decisive 4-2 victory over the three-time Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Returning home after the season's first road trip, a lengthy five-game road trip at that, the Kings kicked off a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Entering the night with an 0-2-0 home record at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings picked up their first two home points of the season in impressive fashion.
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
'HAVE A LOT OF CONFIDENCE'
Andersson off to a hot start and is among the league leaders in points from the blueline. Rasmus Andersson isn't the type to obsess over numbers. But even he would agree that waking up and seeing yourself at the top end of the scale is a nice feather in his bucket. But in his mind, there's always room to improve.
Throwback: Flyers Ace 1967 Expansion Draft
The Philadelphia Flyers did not begin play in the National Hockey League until the 1967-68 season. However, much of the groundwork was painstakingly set down over the course of the 1966-67 season after the NHL conditionally approved a franchise to Philadelphia Hockey Club, Inc., in February 1966. The National Hockey...
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
AHL notebook: Lysell, Raty among 10 Eastern Conference players to watch
Bruins, Islanders forwards lead group of NHL prospects looking to make impact this season. The American Hockey League has a standout crop of young talent this season in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Today, we put a spotlight on 10 Eastern Conference prospects to watch (listen in alphabetical order). Jacob...
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
