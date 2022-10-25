Read full article on original website
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
NHL
Mackenzie Blackwood Named NHL Third Star of Week | RELEASE
THIRD STAR - MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS. Blackwood won three games in as many starts for New Jersey, posting a 1.33 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He began the week backstopping the Devils to their first win of the 2022-23 regular season, making 18 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Oct. 18. He then helped the Devils record their first-ever win at UBS Arena on Long Island, stopping 16 shots in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders Oct. 20. He posted his third consecutive win by turning aside 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 home decision over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 22. Blackwood, 25, was a second-round pick, 42nd overall, by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and is playing in his fifth NHL season, He improved his career record to 58-52-16 in 134 appearances with a 2.91 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
NHL
Yeet the Fish
The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
NHL
Throwback: Flyers Ace 1967 Expansion Draft
The Philadelphia Flyers did not begin play in the National Hockey League until the 1967-68 season. However, much of the groundwork was painstakingly set down over the course of the 1966-67 season after the NHL conditionally approved a franchise to Philadelphia Hockey Club, Inc., in February 1966. The National Hockey...
NHL
PODCAST: There's No Place Like Home ft. Jorge Moreno and Miguel Esparza
Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. On this week's episode, hosts Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision broadcasters MIguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. Episode Highlights. Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno talk how they came...
NHL
BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences
The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
NHL
2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
NHL
Vilardi has goal, assist, Kings end 10-game skid against Lightning
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended a 10-game skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second-longest active streak in the NHL; the Arizona Coyotes have lost 19 straight games to the Boston Bruins. It was the first...
NHL
NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It
The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Buffalo at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. by...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Islanders need more from forwards against Rangers
Blues goalie Binnington seeks fourth straight win to start season; Lightning face challenge in October. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. Islanders need more from their...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
NHL
Kraken defeat Sabres, end Dahlin's goal streak at five
SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken scored twice in the opening period and won at home for the first time this season, 5-1 against the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Jamie Oleksiak, Morgan Geekie, and Daniel Sprong each scored his first goal of the season for the Kraken...
