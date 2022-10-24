Read full article on original website
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Bands Performing Iconic Songs Before They Were Released
How lucky were these crowds? They got to experience iconic songs without even knowing it, because the bands performing hadn’t released them on full-length albums yet. Imagine telling a friend you were at the show where Nirvana played “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the first time. You may have not even recognized the song when it burst onto MTV, because its lyrics and verse guitar parts were different in early 1991. When Kurt Cobain sung the first verse at this particular show in Seattle, the lyrics went, “Come out and play, Make up the rule / I know, I hope, To die from you / To some I'm dead, I’ll walk from you / I know, the lie, The way to go.”
soultracks.com
First Listen: Penny Wells wants to "Be More"
With the help of the legendary Soul-Jazz Superman, Frank McComb, Wells is able to deliver a melodic experience that will find a home on multiple radio formats. While McComb produced, arranged and played all instruments, Wells crafted a lyric and curated a vocal approach that fits perfectly to the McComb sound as she sings of the desire to be a better version of herself. She is assessing g her present state and, in the midst of her self-reflection, develops an awareness of who she is and what she is worth. Wells' effective layering of vocals on the track, make it as compelling musically as it is lyrically. Her roots in soul, Gospel and jazz are in focus and helps to evolve the track throughout its foundation, peak and ending vamp.
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Is Crazy for Thinking Pearl Jam Ripped Them Off
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant is crazy for calling one Pearl Jam song a Zep copy.
‘Grace Jones was in a state’: legendary producer Trevor Horn relives his mega-hits
When I ask if I can use the toilet in Trevor Horn’s house, he shows me the way there himself. “Bob Hoskins’ old thunderbox,” he smiles as he opens the door. “He used to sit there and read his scripts, apparently.”. There’s another door next...
That time Parkinson challenged Elton John to write a song on the spot for the silliest lyrics ever - and he absolutely nailed it
Only Elton could make "The carpets are soggy and where is poor moggy?" sound this beautiful. You don't need us to tell you why Elton John remains one of the UK's single greatest ever songwriters, but a particularly impressive display of his more spontaneous talents were once put on show in some style, courtesy of a now classic segment of Parkinson, the landmark BBC (and, for three years, ITV) chat show presented by Michael Parkinson across the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Walter Schreifels
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Few New York hardcore luminaries have had a career as varied as Walter Schreifels. While he can claim to...
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
LSU Reveille
Timeless Nostalgia 10/25/22
This week on Timeless Nostalgia, we covered Britfunk on the side B part of the show and stuck to classic funk and soul deep cuts on Side A. I Don’t Want to Be a Freak (But I Can’t Help Myself) - Dynasty. Lovin’ Is Really My Game -...
50 Years Ago: Miles Davis Gets Funky and Weird With ‘On the Corner’
Miles Davis returned from a two-year recording hiatus with another bold new idea. True to its name, On the Corner would focus on the Black community's street music, a blend of R&B, soul and funk that was absent any identifiable jazz aesthetic. Gone was the cool improvisational wankery of old,...
NME
De’Wayne – ‘My Favourite Blue Jeans’ review: say hello to a new rock’n’roll powerhouse
De’Wayne is a man on a mission: “I’m banging on that door and if you don’t let me in, I’m going to kick it down, come in and say my piece,” the LA-via-Houston told NME in 2020. He began splintering that door with last year’s debut album ‘Stains’, and its follow-up ‘My Favorite Blue Jeans’ injects buckets of confidence and charisma into a stale radio-rock landscape.
Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album
It’s hard to hear a song from Sleater-Kinney’s heyday without thinking of the individual contributions of each of its three members. What would “Words and Guitar” be without the piercing exclamations of Corin Tucker, the nimble riffs of Carrie Brownstein, or the rollicking drums of Janet Weiss? When Tucker belts “take the noise in my head,” each syllable razor-sharp, you can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. it isn’t a song about simply enjoying music—it’s a song about music as a life source.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
