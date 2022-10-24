ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?

Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
The Guardian

Indian minister calls for abolition of 1,500 laws dating back to Raj

An Indian minister has called for his country to abolish 1,500 archaic laws dating back to the British Raj. On the statute book are laws that range from equating kites with aircraft so that anyone wanting to fly a kite needs a licence, to a requirement for car inspectors to have “well-brushed” teeth.

