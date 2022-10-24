Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rishi Sunak: 'Does he really drive a Kia?' - Inside Indian family WhatsApp groups
There is no bigger day in the calendar for Hindus worldwide than Diwali, the Indian festival of light. Combine that with the news that the UK's new prime minister is to be Rishi Sunak, add WhatsApp to the mix, and you are left with explosion of messages on Indian family WhatsApp groups.
BBC
Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?
Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
Video shows Biden mispronouncing Rishi Sunak's name, celebrating 'Rashi Sanuk' becoming the UK's first prime minister from an Asian background
Joe Biden bungled the pronunciation of Rishi Sunak's name as he hailed news that the UK has its first prime minister with an Asian background.
Photos show King Charles appointing a new UK prime minister just weeks after Queen Elizabeth did
King Charles appointed the UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday. Charles met with Sunak at Buckingham Palace just seven weeks after Liz Truss took the role. Photos show how Charles and Sunak's meeting compares to the late Queen's meeting with Truss.
Indian minister calls for abolition of 1,500 laws dating back to Raj
An Indian minister has called for his country to abolish 1,500 archaic laws dating back to the British Raj. On the statute book are laws that range from equating kites with aircraft so that anyone wanting to fly a kite needs a licence, to a requirement for car inspectors to have “well-brushed” teeth.
Comments / 0