Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Skeleton Craze Invades Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
FOX21News.com
New classroom at D11
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
FOX21News.com
CSPD wins community policing award
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
FOX21News.com
D11 Teacher Receives Check
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
FOX21News.com
CO 83 Roundabout Proposal
Open house discussion on Tuesday about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road. Open house discussion on Tuesday about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road. Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's...
FOX21News.com
Pet of the Week: Guffey
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
FOX21News.com
Update on deadly Douglas County shooting
The Douglas County sheriff is sharing new details on the shooting that killed 2 suspects and hurt a deputy at an RTD station. The Douglas County sheriff is sharing new details on the shooting that killed 2 suspects and hurt a deputy at an RTD station. Reactions of 3rd party...
FOX21News.com
More proposed rate increases
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
Difficult travel late Thursday south of Pueblo
Snow increases over the mountains southwest of Pueblo Thursday afternoon.
FOX21News.com
Truck sinks to the bottom of lake
Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
FOX21News.com
2 suspects killed, 1 deputy injured from shooting at RTD station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station in Douglas County early Wednesday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the RTD Lincoln Station. The station is located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree.
FOX21News.com
CSP says avoid the 'Danger Zone' this Halloween
CSP says avoid the ‘Danger Zone’ this Halloween. Open house discussion on Tuesday about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road. The goal? Providing faster service and another internet choice for consumers. Truck sinks to the bottom of lake. Dog Training Elite...
FOX21News.com
Sheriff: 2 killed after opening fire on deputies
A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top...
FOX21News.com
Congrats Sandra! Welcome to the Mug Club
(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Sandra Alley of Fountain, Colorado!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner.
Family fun and fright in Pueblo this Halloween
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family. The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!
Economic Update: Residential real estate concerns
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Median home prices are down from earlier in 2022. How does that compare to housing costs before the pandemic? UCCS Economic Forum Director, Tatiana Bailey explains the statistics. Bailey explains that the increases in interest rates have contributed to a decline in home sales, with a 5.8% decline in the median price […]
Comments / 0