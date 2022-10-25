ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

New classroom at D11

Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

CSPD wins community policing award

Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

D11 Teacher Receives Check

Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

CO 83 Roundabout Proposal

Open house discussion on Tuesday about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road. Open house discussion on Tuesday about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road. Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet of the Week: Guffey

Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Update on deadly Douglas County shooting

The Douglas County sheriff is sharing new details on the shooting that killed 2 suspects and hurt a deputy at an RTD station. The Douglas County sheriff is sharing new details on the shooting that killed 2 suspects and hurt a deputy at an RTD station. Reactions of 3rd party...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

More proposed rate increases

Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Truck sinks to the bottom of lake

Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top concern when weighing the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs. Switchbacks FC 1 – Loving Living Local. Switchbacks FC 1 - Loving Living Local. Sheriff: 2 killed after...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

2 suspects killed, 1 deputy injured from shooting at RTD station

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station in Douglas County early Wednesday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the RTD Lincoln Station. The station is located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

CSP says avoid the 'Danger Zone' this Halloween

CSP says avoid the ‘Danger Zone’ this Halloween. Open house discussion on Tuesday about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road. The goal? Providing faster service and another internet choice for consumers. Truck sinks to the bottom of lake. Dog Training Elite...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Sheriff: 2 killed after opening fire on deputies

A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. A deadly shooting took place in Lone Tree while a patrol was looking for stolen cars. Community raises water concerns over proposed Amara …. Strains on the state's water supply remain the community's top...
LONE TREE, CO
FOX21News.com

Congrats Sandra! Welcome to the Mug Club

(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Sandra Alley of Fountain, Colorado!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Family fun and fright in Pueblo this Halloween

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family. The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Economic Update: Residential real estate concerns

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Median home prices are down from earlier in 2022. How does that compare to housing costs before the pandemic? UCCS Economic Forum Director, Tatiana Bailey explains the statistics. Bailey explains that the increases in interest rates have contributed to a decline in home sales, with a 5.8% decline in the median price […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy