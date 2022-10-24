Read full article on original website
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
Cam Newton could be the next HBCU coaching superstar | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Carl Reed highlights Cam Newton as someone who could bring major excitement to HBCU's as Deion Sanders has been doing with Jackson State.
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Paul Finebaum rips Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork amid Jimbo Fisher fallout: 'I haven’t heard a word out of that guy'
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has come under fire in a big way, but Paul Finebaum turned his attention to Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork on his Wednesday radio program. Finebaum was quick to highlight Fisher’s large contract and how that reflects poorly on Bjork, who arrived in 2019 from Ole Miss.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
Late Kick: Is Lane Kiffin a flight risk at Ole Miss?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on the potential of Lane Kiffin departing Ole Miss for a "bigger" college football program.
Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain
One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma States has won three-straight games in the series against Kansas State and has an opportunity to extend its streak to four when it travels to Manhattan on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are two of the top teams in the conference this season and will meet inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a chance to get a leg up in the standings with the final stretch approaching. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is 0-3 against Oklahoma State since making the transition to the FBS level as the new leader of the Wildcats in 2019. The Cowboys are one of three teams in the Big 12 he has not yet defeated, along with Baylor and Texas.
2022 Coaching Carousel: Ranking coaches on the hot seat
It’s hot seat season in college football and changes are coming. Five Power Five schools have already fired coaches and the Group of Five joined the fracas when Charlotte fired Will Healy this week. How fast the coaching carousel spins in this offseason remains to be seen. We had...
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
Late Kick: Is a mass exodus looming for Texas A&M after this season?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides his thoughts on a potential "mass exodus" of talent leaving Texas A&M following the end of this season due to the program's recent issues.
Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses
Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
Live Updates: Vols vs. Gonzaga in Legends of Basketball charity exhibition
Tennessee basketball’s season unofficially gets started Friday night with an exhibition against Gonzaga, billed as the Legends of Basketball Classic, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The 11th-ranked Vols and second-ranked Zags are scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start. The game is available via pay-per-view with a...
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart shares thoughts on UGA icon Vince Dooley’s passing
Over the course of his time as a player and a coach, Kirby Smart has spent quite a lot of time over the years with Georgia icon Vince Dooley. Given their relationship, Dooley’s passing led Smart to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs legend. Smart shared his thoughts regarding...
Ohio State availability report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 15 Buckeyes out vs. Penn State
The biggest challenge of the 2022 season is here when No. 2 Ohio State heads to State College to take on No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes have a chance to make one final case for being the best team in the country before the initial College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night.
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: LB David Peevy set for commitment, USC coaches on the road recruiting
The Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast returns for another episode!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the show discussing the upcoming commitment of three-star San Diego (Calif.) 2023 linebacker David Peevy. Peevy will make his commitment on Thursday, deciding between Washington, USC and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Peevy is rated the...
Washington State QB commit Sam Leavitt excited for playoff run, future with Cougs
West Linn (Ore.) quarterback Sam Leavitt has been playing his senior season free from stress, knowing he's headed to the Pac-12. With his commitment to Washington State in the summer, Leavitt's motivation now is winning a state title with the lions. Still, he's eager for his opportunity with the Cougs.
