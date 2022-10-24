Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
Late Kick: Is Lane Kiffin a flight risk at Ole Miss?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on the potential of Lane Kiffin departing Ole Miss for a "bigger" college football program.
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
Cam Newton could be the next HBCU coaching superstar | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Carl Reed highlights Cam Newton as someone who could bring major excitement to HBCU's as Deion Sanders has been doing with Jackson State.
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Dallas great was asked about potential trade deadline moves for his former franchise.
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
Late Kick: Is a mass exodus looming for Texas A&M after this season?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides his thoughts on a potential "mass exodus" of talent leaving Texas A&M following the end of this season due to the program's recent issues.
What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma States has won three-straight games in the series against Kansas State and has an opportunity to extend its streak to four when it travels to Manhattan on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are two of the top teams in the conference this season and will meet inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a chance to get a leg up in the standings with the final stretch approaching. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is 0-3 against Oklahoma State since making the transition to the FBS level as the new leader of the Wildcats in 2019. The Cowboys are one of three teams in the Big 12 he has not yet defeated, along with Baylor and Texas.
2022 Coaching Carousel: Ranking coaches on the hot seat
It’s hot seat season in college football and changes are coming. Five Power Five schools have already fired coaches and the Group of Five joined the fracas when Charlotte fired Will Healy this week. How fast the coaching carousel spins in this offseason remains to be seen. We had...
Revisiting the BeaverBlitz Staff's Preseason Game-By-Game Predictions at the Bye Week
Back at the end of August, the BeaverBlitz staff convened to pick every game on Oregon State’s football schedule before the 2022 campaign began. These preseason predictions were in addition to the weekly staff picks that have been released on Fridays during the course of the season. The Beavers...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/29: Newsome Irked, Hughlett Makes Bank, and Tooting Horns
I’ve been at this part-time passion project turned full-time obsession for 20+ years now, so I sort of know all the tricks of the trade. Most of them, anyway. You can tell a lot about a site in this niche from how they handle stories broken by competitors, such as Brad Stainbrook being first with the news that the Cleveland Browns were somewhat more than just listening to offers for RB Kareem Hunt.
247Sports
Sam Ehlinger reacts to first NFL start with Indianapolis Colts, what Matt Ryan said
Indianapolis Colts quarterback and former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger is ready to deliver ahead of his first NFL start Sunday against the Washington Commanders, and has prepared for this moment throughout his NFL career, he said. The Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan means backup quarterback Nick Foles is the team’s No. 2 option on the depth chart.
Washington State QB commit Sam Leavitt excited for playoff run, future with Cougs
West Linn (Ore.) quarterback Sam Leavitt has been playing his senior season free from stress, knowing he's headed to the Pac-12. With his commitment to Washington State in the summer, Leavitt's motivation now is winning a state title with the lions. Still, he's eager for his opportunity with the Cougs.
247Sports
On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'
Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Source: Browns Continue To Talk Kareem Hunt Trade, NFC Team Has Called
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday Night Football may end up playing a big part in deciding the future of a Cleveland native. The Browns continue to field offers on running back Kareem Hunt and may feel more inclined to get a deal done if they lose Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells TheOBR.com.
Time to Schein: The Bills Are Going to STEAMROLL the Packers
Adam Schein shares his predictions for this weekend's match-up between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers.
Ohio State availability report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 15 Buckeyes out vs. Penn State
The biggest challenge of the 2022 season is here when No. 2 Ohio State heads to State College to take on No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes have a chance to make one final case for being the best team in the country before the initial College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0