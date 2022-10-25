ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA

5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets

MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022

Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on...
NEW YORK STATE
NBA

NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Charge 2022 Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The group consists of 15 players who will compete together when the team’s training camp opens tomorrow at Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Charge roster is led by...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Tatum’s Latest POTW Nod has Him Halfway to C's Record

The best individual start to a season in Celtics history was also the best individual start in the Eastern Conference this season. Appropriately, Jayson Tatum has been named East Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022-23 campaign. Tatum averaged an NBA-leading 34.7 points per game during the...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Keys To The Game - Bulls vs Pacers (10.26.22)

The Bulls (2-2) return to the United Center after an exciting blowout 120-102 victory over Boston on Monday to close the book on an early three-game homestand against Central Division rival Indiana in the first of four this season. Indy comes to town with a 1-3 mark on the new season after a being on the short end of a 120-106 drubbing in Philadelphia on Monday. Third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield added 18 points with six assists while Jalen Smith and rookie Bennedict Mathurin each scored 17. As a team, the Pacers shot just 42 percent from the field and 12 of 44 (.273) from the 3-point line as they struggled to keep up with the 76ers right from the start.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/27/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 27, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans transfer Dereon Seabron to Birmingham Squadron. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the team’s G...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

