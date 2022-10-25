Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Player Suspended
The NBA has announced that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended for one game.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Poor Play and Frustration with Officials Headline Boston's First Defeat
The Celtics built a 19-point lead in the first frame and got whatever they wanted offensively. The starters made it look easy, but when both teams turned to their second units, momentum swung in the Bulls' favor. Boston had its moments after that, but once Chicago found its rhythm, the hosts ...
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
Celtics are reportedly still looking to upgrade their front court
The Boston Celtics are still looking to add to their front court in the wake of Robert Williams III’s injury, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Short-handed Celtics host surging Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics return home from a three-game road swing on Friday to host a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is
5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets
MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steve Nash during the Third Quarter of the Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Game
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steve Nash during the Third Quarter of the Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Game. The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Nehm (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Josh Tiven following tonight’s Nets at Bucks Game. QUESTION: What did Steve Nash do to...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022
Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K
NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on...
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Charge 2022 Training Camp Roster
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their training camp roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. The group consists of 15 players who will compete together when the team’s training camp opens tomorrow at Cleveland Clinic Courts. The Charge roster is led by...
Tatum’s Latest POTW Nod has Him Halfway to C's Record
The best individual start to a season in Celtics history was also the best individual start in the Eastern Conference this season. Appropriately, Jayson Tatum has been named East Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022-23 campaign. Tatum averaged an NBA-leading 34.7 points per game during the...
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Are Interested In Big Men And Wings
The Boston Celtics are looking to reinforce their front court depth during the season in the trade market.
Andre Iguodala updates his progress, discusses young Warriors
Andre Iguodala spoke to reporters Thursday about his possible return and the development of young Warriors like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
Keys To The Game - Bulls vs Pacers (10.26.22)
The Bulls (2-2) return to the United Center after an exciting blowout 120-102 victory over Boston on Monday to close the book on an early three-game homestand against Central Division rival Indiana in the first of four this season. Indy comes to town with a 1-3 mark on the new season after a being on the short end of a 120-106 drubbing in Philadelphia on Monday. Third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield added 18 points with six assists while Jalen Smith and rookie Bennedict Mathurin each scored 17. As a team, the Pacers shot just 42 percent from the field and 12 of 44 (.273) from the 3-point line as they struggled to keep up with the 76ers right from the start.
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/27/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 27, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans transfer Dereon Seabron to Birmingham Squadron. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the team’s G...
