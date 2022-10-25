Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
The Fed's softer tone on a rate-hike pause or pivot will keep the rally in US stocks going, UBS says
The Federal Reserve's softer tone could keep the rally in US stocks going, UBS' investment chief said. Top Fed policymakers have signaled that they discussed pausing interest-rate hikes last week. The S&P 500 logged a 4.7% rise last week, its best weekly performance since June. A softening in Federal Reserve...
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Fed Pivot, Boris Johnson And Tesla - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 24:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip, Dollar Steadies After China Market Slump. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors took a cautious stance on risk heading into what could be a make-or-break week for global stock markets.
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased...
rigzone.com
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
US News and World Report
Toronto Market Rises to 3-Week High on Peak U.S. Dollar Hopes
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly three weeks as investors welcomed declines for the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and helped by big gains for Celestica Inc and Canopy Growth Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week’s rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
Don't count on stocks having bottomed out yet – they could fall another 25% if further Fed tightening fuels a severe downturn, Goldman Sachs warns
Stocks haven't bottomed out yet, and investors are underestimating the risk of a deep recession, Goldman Sachs warned Tuesday. The bank's strategists said that a severe economic downturn could see the benchmark S&P 500 index fall to 2,888 points, or 25% below its level as of Tuesday's closing bell. "The...
NASDAQ
Major Averages Continue To Turn In Mixed Performance In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - After moving in starkly opposite directions over the course of the morning, the major U.S. stock indexes continue to turn in a mixed performance in afternoon trading on Thursday. The Dow has given back ground after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month but remains...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar sells off on speculation of less hawkish Fed, euro regains parity
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar sank more than 1% against a basket of peers on Wednesday as weakening economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle, sending the euro back above parity with the greenback for the first time in a month.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the U.S. dollar’s decline helped drive Tuesday’s market gains
CNBC's Jim Cramer credited the fall in the U.S. dollar with helping stocks close higher on Tuesday. "It's time to recognize that the dollar's in charge. Today, at least, the dollar rally took a break, which means the bears took a break, too. If the greenback keeps pulling back, maybe they'll go into hibernation," he said.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks struggle as Xi's leadership team spooks markets
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Asian equities wallowed around lows hit early in the pandemic on Tuesday, while China's yuan slumped to a nearly 15-year trough as investors were rattled by President Xi Jinping's growing power. U.S. ESc1 and European futures STXEc1 were flat as investors awaited corporate earnings from...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher on Lower Yields Amid Earnings Parade
U.S. stocks ended firmly higher Tuesday as investors extended Wall Street's solid October rally amid a parade of blue chip corporate earnings before and after the closing bell and a pullback in Treasury bond yields. A softer U.S. dollar, which was marked 1% lower on the session at 1110.851, and...
