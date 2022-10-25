Read full article on original website
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher on Lower Yields Amid Earnings Parade
U.S. stocks ended firmly higher Tuesday as investors extended Wall Street's solid October rally amid a parade of blue chip corporate earnings before and after the closing bell and a pullback in Treasury bond yields. A softer U.S. dollar, which was marked 1% lower on the session at 1110.851, and...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Here's one key measure of stock performance that suggests the market has already hit a bottom, Leuthold's Jim Paulsen says
Cyclical stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500, suggesting the market has hit a bottom, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold. New leadership in the broader market is also coming from copper prices and small-cap shares. Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic changes, have performed "surprisingly well" after the...
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng down around 6% in mixed Asia trade; Japan's yen weakens despite reports of intervention
Hong Kong stocks and mainland China markets fell sharply Monday while other major Asia-Pacific markets rose. Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management's APAC chief market strategist, said a combination of factors has been driving the Hong Kong market recently, including higher U.S. Treasury yields. Investors may also have expected policy measures...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rise on improved sentiment, yuan recovers
Most Asian currencies and shares rose on Wednesday, as investor confidence improved globally on the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow down the pace of hikes after softer economic data in the United States, while Chinese yuan pared its losses. Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares...
China Tech Stocks Crushed As Xi Secures 3rd Term, Likely Extending Crackdown
China tech stocks suffered their biggest single-day declines in years Monday as investors fled the world's second-largest economy following confirmation of an unprecedented third term as president for Xi Jinping. General Secretary Xi, who emerged from last week's Communist Party congress with a firmer grip on power, and a Politburo...
Asian shares mixed as investors keep eyes on inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai and Mumbai. Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, according...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain On Earnings, GDP Data; Markets Eye Apple, Amazon After The Close
U.S. stocks extended gains Thursday, with the Dow helped by fading Treasury bond yields and firmer corporate earnings, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched update after the closing bell. Stocks also extended gains after a better-than-expected...
fundselectorasia.com
Interest in digital assets surges among family offices and HNWIs
The interest in digital assets among family offices and high net worth investors (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore has surged, with more than half already invested in the asset class, and is expected to keep growing, according to a new report from KPMG. The report, which is also co-authored...
Alibaba sinks to lowest in 6 years and Nio plummets as US-listed Chinese shares sell off on growth worries after President Xi locks in 3rd term
Alibaba shares fell to a six-year low Monday as part of a selloff in US-listed Chinese stocks. Stocks tanked after President Xi Jinping secured his third term and packed his core team with loyalists. Investors are "running for the exits" after Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao was publicly escorted out of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of WeWork rallied 6.22% after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. Cantor said that the office-sharing company's cost and optimization of its real estate portfolio cut $2.7 billion in expenses. — Shares of Chinese...
US News and World Report
China's Yuan Extends Slide, Stock Rebound Peters Out
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's yuan extended its decline on Tuesday to a near 15-year low, following Monday's sell-off in Chinese assets by global investors worried about Beijing's policy direction, while Hong Kong and China stocks ended lower as a rebound petered out. The onshore yuan finished the domestic session at 7.3085...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%
Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
fundselectorasia.com
Chinese mutual fund assets hit record
China’s mutual fund assets reached a record high of Rmb27.3trn ($3.9trn) as of August driven largely by the growth in open-ended funds, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. Open-ended mutual funds grew at a compound annual growth rate of 20% over five years to reach RMB24trn, while...
