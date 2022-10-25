ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Markets Insider

The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says

Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
960 The Ref

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in

Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks rise on improved sentiment, yuan recovers

Most Asian currencies and shares rose on Wednesday, as investor confidence improved globally on the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow down the pace of hikes after softer economic data in the United States, while Chinese yuan pared its losses. Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares...
TheStreet

China Tech Stocks Crushed As Xi Secures 3rd Term, Likely Extending Crackdown

China tech stocks suffered their biggest single-day declines in years Monday as investors fled the world's second-largest economy following confirmation of an unprecedented third term as president for Xi Jinping. General Secretary Xi, who emerged from last week's Communist Party congress with a firmer grip on power, and a Politburo...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asian shares mixed as investors keep eyes on inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai and Mumbai. Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September from a year earlier, according...
fundselectorasia.com

Interest in digital assets surges among family offices and HNWIs

The interest in digital assets among family offices and high net worth investors (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore has surged, with more than half already invested in the asset class, and is expected to keep growing, according to a new report from KPMG. The report, which is also co-authored...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of WeWork rallied 6.22% after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. Cantor said that the office-sharing company's cost and optimization of its real estate portfolio cut $2.7 billion in expenses. — Shares of Chinese...
US News and World Report

China's Yuan Extends Slide, Stock Rebound Peters Out

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's yuan extended its decline on Tuesday to a near 15-year low, following Monday's sell-off in Chinese assets by global investors worried about Beijing's policy direction, while Hong Kong and China stocks ended lower as a rebound petered out. The onshore yuan finished the domestic session at 7.3085...
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 opens higher; Costa Group rises nearly 10%

Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, surging 10.40 points, or 0.15%, to 6,809. On Tuesday, the benchmark index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.6 points. Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rallied in overnight trade. US stocks surged on weak economic...
fundselectorasia.com

Chinese mutual fund assets hit record

China’s mutual fund assets reached a record high of Rmb27.3trn ($3.9trn) as of August driven largely by the growth in open-ended funds, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. Open-ended mutual funds grew at a compound annual growth rate of 20% over five years to reach RMB24trn, while...

