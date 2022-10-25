Read full article on original website
Thursday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Medical Instruments & Supplies
In trading on Thursday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers, down about 4.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers off about 3.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are medical instruments &...
NBCUniversal Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky Charges
Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal, grew its third-quarter revenue strongly, but its loss widened again, while NBCU increased its earnings for the latest period by more than 20 percent. Studios revenue and earnings jumped, helped by the likes of Minions: The Rise of Gru.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Unveils 100th Anniversary Celebrations Across Europe, Including Concert Tour, at London EventPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at Netflix"We Tried to Make a Hopeful and Heartwarming Story": 'THR Presents' Q&A With the Filmmaker and Star of 'Narcosis' Comcast also said that it recorded “noncash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets in...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
President Biden's Cannabis Scheduling Review: Investing Takeaways
President Biden's decision to initiate a cannabis scheduling review -- which will be conducted jointly by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- lit a fire underneath pot stocks in early October. Once investors had a chance to digest this groundbreaking news, however, most pot equities quickly reversed course.
TelevisaUnivision Reiterates That Its Streaming Service Will Be Profitable By End Of 2023
TelevisaUnivision still believes its newly launched streaming product will achieve profitability by the end of next year, a position that CEO Wade Davis noted puts it in contrast to other streaming giants. Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday, Davis said other streamers, on average, see peak losses about three years after launch and eventually reach profitability after about six years.More from The Hollywood ReporterEugenio Derbez to Topline 1930s 'Dracula' Comedy for Vix+Latin American Music Awards Jumping to TelevisaUnivision in 2023Ignacio "Nacho" Meyer Named President of U.S. Television Networks at TelevisaUnivision “We’re in year zero. We just launched the streaming service....
Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Falling Today
Shares of the embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) struggled today after the bank reported its third-quarter earnings and as management announced an ambitious new restructuring plan. Shares had fallen close to 14% as of 9:37 a.m. ET on Thursday. So what. Credit Suisse reported a loss equivalent...
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, Amazon, Monster Beverage and ExxonMobil
Chicago, IL – October 27, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, (click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1997930/secrets-of-an-amazing-stock-millionaire)
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AEP
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, American Electric Power is now the #84 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
Shopify Adds 13% On Narrower-than-expected Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc. (SHOP) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning after reporting lower-than-expected loss in the third-quarter results. "Our merchant solutions revenue as a percentage of GMV - or Merchant Solutions attach rate - climbed to 2.14%, the highest level in Shopify's history," said Harley Finkelstein,
Zuckerberg's Meta Crashes to 25th Largest Company Overnight
Facebook's parent company Meta (META) has been struggling with online advertising spending drops, competition from TikTok, and increasing uneasiness and skepticism about the future of the Metaverse. In this environment, the company reported third-quarter earnings yesterday that spooked investors, evidenced by Meta's 24% drop in stock value the next morning,...
Discover Financial Services a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.4% Yield (DFS)
Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.4% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
InterContinental Hotels (IHG) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
InterContinental Hotels (IHG) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, IHG broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend. One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
Ford reports net loss on decision to shift spending from Argo AI
DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford posted a net loss of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson, & Walmart
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walmart Inc. (WMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Verizon Clocks 4% Sales Growth In Q3, Expects Customer Disconnect Pressure Due To Pricing Actions
Verizon Communications Inc VZ reported a third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $34.2 billion, beating the consensus of $33.8 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.32 beat the consensus of $1.29. Total wireless service revenue was $18.8 billion, up 10% Y/Y, reflecting the company's ownership of TracFone, further progress on...
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed to...
Agnico Eagle increases gold output and reduces production costs in third quarter
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 gold production was higher y-o-y primarily due to the inclusion of...
ASE Technology Clocks 25% Net Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By ATM, EMS
EMS (electronic manufacturing services) net revenues were NT$90.66 billion, up 37% Q/Q. Gross margin decreased by 130 bps to 20.1%. The operating margin was 12.6% in 3Q22, compared to 12.8% in 2Q22. Diluted EPS was NT$3.92 (or $0.260 per ADS). Capital expenditures in Q3 totaled $400 million. Price Action: ASX...
