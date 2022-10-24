ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Artesia already has the most accomplished football program in the state’s history. The 2022 Bulldogs squad looks to add to the record number of titles and the team has the pieces in place to make that happen. Junior quarterback Nye Estrada is currently second in the state in passing with around 2,500 […]

ARTESIA, NM ・ 25 MINUTES AGO