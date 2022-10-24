Read full article on original website
Related
Artesia star power makes Bulldogs title contender
ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Artesia already has the most accomplished football program in the state’s history. The 2022 Bulldogs squad looks to add to the record number of titles and the team has the pieces in place to make that happen. Junior quarterback Nye Estrada is currently second in the state in passing with around 2,500 […]
Bearcats face the Arroyo Grande Eagles tonight
– The Paso Robles High School Bearcat Football team is at home tonight against the Arroyo Grande Eagles. The Bearcats are 6-3 overall, and 4-2 in the Mountain League. The Eagles are 4-5, and 3-3. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Templeton Eagles travel...
Comments / 0