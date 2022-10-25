Read full article on original website
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already started
More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
When can voters expect election results from key battleground states?
All eyes will be on a handful of races on Nov. 8 to find out which party will win control of the House and Senate, and voters are eager to know how long they might be kept waiting. Poll closing times, state election laws and various voting systems will all...
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
It's taking more time to cast a ballot in US elections – and even longer for Black and Hispanic voters
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the November 2020 election brought out about 155 million voters. That represented 67% of Americans over 18, and it was the highest voter turnout of any modern election. Americans also set records in the percent and number of people voting early and by mail, continuing a decadeslong trend away from voting only on election day. That was the good news. The 2020 elections also saw record numbers of Americans forced to wait longer to vote, partly because of the increased number of voters and the difficulties of safely voting during a lethal pandemic. Tellingly, as in the past, if...
Early voting turnout breaking records two weeks before Election Day
With 15 days to go to Election Day, early voting is already underway in 34 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 7.5 million people have already voted, either in person or by mail. Some states have already smashed early voting records set in the presidential election of 2020.
EXPLAINER: Why results aren't always known on election night
It's the night of the election, Polls have been closed for hours. Why don't Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: "We don't want them to find any more ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," he said.
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots cast nationally as early and absentee voting continues ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 9.2 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 40 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting remains on pace with 2018, the highest midterm voter turnout in recent history, across the states where Catalist has data for both cycles. However, it's still...
What time do polls close in your state for the 2022 election?
More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. This year, early voting has already started in several states. In Georgia, the secretary of state's office said Monday that a record-breaking 79,682...
Arizona board says it will follow law in partial hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board that wanted to conduct a full hand count in the upcoming midterm vote have clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state’s election director who threatened legal action.
States with the lowest voter turnout last midterm cycle
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, pundits, political organizers, and the general public alike are wondering the same thing: Will people actually turn out to vote on Nov. 8?. Stacker examined U.S. Census data to find which states had the lowest voter turnout in the 2018 midterm elections and investigated...
Georgia early voting surpasses 2020 by 20 percent on Saturday, officials say
Georgians are breaking records in early voting with turnout on Saturday, surpassing the 2020 election’s sixth day of early voting by 20 percent. The 79,682 voters who cast ballots on Saturday also marked a 159 percent increase from the first Saturday of early voting in the 2018 midterm elections, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
Declining enrollment pressuring school districts; some exploring consolidation
Sonoma County Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Herrington photo credit: Courtesy Sonoma County Office of Education A confluence of demographic trends, COVID impacts and rising costs are pinching many local school districts, likely forcing some tough choices. "The new normal is declining enrollment, learning to live with less students in the public schools, which means the revenue is going to be down. The new normal is, we have a local teacher shortage, a state teacher shortage and a national teacher shortage." That's Steve Harrington, Sonoma County's Superintendent of Public Instruction. In California, state revenue flows to districts based on...
The Homestretch: Finding our faith in elections
KYW News reporter Jim Melwert joins “The Homestretch” from Pennsylvania to explain how election integrity issues are playing out there, while election administration expert Amber McReynolds helps us get a national view of the issue.
Trump Schedules Two New Rallies Before Election Day
(Undated) -- Former President Trump is scheduling two new rallies before Election Day. The first one will be held on November 3rd in Sioux [[ sue ]] City, Iowa. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is among those on the ballot. Trump will then head to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, east of Pittsburgh, on November 5th. The commonwealth has a governor's race and a key Senate contest which could decide which party controls the upper chamber for the next two years.
Deelishis Promotes Voting With "'Follow That Peach To The Polls"
Remember that viral “Get Your Booty To The Poll” video that made [cake clapping] waves in 2020? Well now ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, there’s another political public service announcement that’s provocative for a good cause. Once again stemming from the creative minds of The...
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Election Day is just weeks away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.Republicans are still hoping that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection. Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle. Nevada SenateRepublicans haven’t won a Senate race in Nevada since 2012....
