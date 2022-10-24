Mrs. Lula Mae Justice, 82, of New Church, wife of Carlton N. Justice Jr., passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 23, 1940, in Saxis, she was the daughter of the late Aldon Miles and the late Louise Rhodes Miles. Lula worked for Holly Farms in the cafeteria and was a bus driver. She also worked alongside her husband for many years as a poultry grower. Above all, Lula enjoyed cooking and caring for her family.

NEW CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO