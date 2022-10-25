ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort

University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelyouman.com

How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)

How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Urges Motorists to Obey School Bus Regulations

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Conewango Police Department are urging drivers to follow the laws requiring motorists to stop for school buses. It's especially important to stop when the flashing red lights are in engaged. PennDOT reminds motorists of the following regulations pertaining to school buses:. Motorists...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Five armed men nabbed by police near school

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police investigate USPS mailbox break-ins

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are warning residents about a rash of break-ins at United States Postal Services (USPS) drop boxes. Law enforcement describes these thieves as bold and brazen as several of the boxes were actually broken into in front of post offices. Luckily, the drop box at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office was not […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy