Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
Get ready for ticks and rodents: How to keep pests away from your PA home this fall
Here’s what to know about pest predictions for Pennsylvania this fall and winter. Experts advise you keep an eye out and use prevention strategies.
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
‘We feel like we’re picking up their torch.’ Benner Township church plans new building
The church has roots dating back to 1871, when there were only 37 states.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort
University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)
How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
PennDOT Urges Motorists to Obey School Bus Regulations
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Conewango Police Department are urging drivers to follow the laws requiring motorists to stop for school buses. It's especially important to stop when the flashing red lights are in engaged. PennDOT reminds motorists of the following regulations pertaining to school buses:. Motorists...
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
Devastating loss drives ‘Pennsylvania hermit’ to spend 20 years in a cave
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits; cryptids; oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch for more Paranormal PA stories in the coming days and weeks, and sign up here to get our Paranormal PA...
This Pennsylvania Comfort Food Looks Pretty Familiar
Everyone has their favorite comfort food, but now, thanks to comfortablefood.com, we know what the favorite comfort food is in Pennsylvania, writes Anne Erickson for wmmr.com. The comfort food study lists the favorite comfort food for every state in America.
Two men charged with riding off-road vehicles on Wilkes-Barre streets
WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two men when officers encountered a group riding off-road vehicles on public streets Tuesday night. A cruiser was struck by a fleeing all-terrain vehicle while two ATVs collided with each other as the group fled, police reported. Police encountered the group riding four ATVs...
Police investigate USPS mailbox break-ins
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are warning residents about a rash of break-ins at United States Postal Services (USPS) drop boxes. Law enforcement describes these thieves as bold and brazen as several of the boxes were actually broken into in front of post offices. Luckily, the drop box at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office was not […]
Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
Owner of Wilkes-Barre moving company sentenced for failure to pay federal payroll taxes
SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Wednesday said the owner of J. Cawley Moving in Wilk
Need spinal fusion or hip or knee replacement? New report helps find best place to go in Pa.
Note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly said a significantly higher than expected number of spinal fusion patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center needed an unusually long hospital stay. It should have said patients at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center needed the longer stays. The article has been updated.
In purple Pa., ‘polite’ conversation no longer includes divisive politics: Election 2022
EASTON – You want diversity? Just stroll into the Precision Cuts Barber Shop on South 18th Street.
Mohegan reveals new name for PA destination: Mohegan Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mohegan announced Monday that the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 will now be known as Mohegan Pennsylvania. We recently refreshed our corporate name, going from Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Mohegan. Many of our partners, stakeholders, and valued guests commonly refer to our brand as ‘Mohegan,’ so the new title is a strategic decision that truly encapsulates our capabilities and values. To also create synergy across the Mohegan portfolio, especially as we continue to grow in line with the Mohegan Tribe’s vision, destinations like Mohegan Pennsylvania have also rolled out a rebrand.
