4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Return of Athens Halloween Block Party, paddleboard with witches
The Radcliffe Sales Team of e-Merge Real Estate is hosting an Athens Community Trunk or Treat. All are welcome to attend, and vehicles can be registered at athenstrunkortreat@gmail.com. Set up begins at 4:30 p.m and trunk or treat will occur from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Market on State, 1002 E. State St.
thepostathens.com
Athens’ Halloween Block Party returns
Athens' annual Halloween Block Party is back for the first time since 2019 and will follow multiple family-oriented events and the Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade. Athens’ Halloween celebration, which is Oct. 29, will include activities for children and adults. Family activities will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Block Party, which is geared toward adults, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Union streets. Between the family activities and the Block Party, Passion Works Studio’s Honey for the Heart Halloween Parade will take place.
thepostathens.com
Capturing Ohio’s beauty
Foliage is at its peak right now and Ohio couldn’t be any more autumnal. The rich red of the oak trees next to a warm orange and yellow makes Athens’ nature stand out during fall. But nature in Ohio is worth observing all year. To shed light on...
Falloween Carnival returns on Oct. 27
PORTSMOUTH – After a three-year absence, the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Falloween Carnival returns this year on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Vern Riffe School in Portsmouth. Activities such as inflatables, games, concessions and more will be offered inside the school and on the back parking lot. “We’re going...
thepostathens.com
“Rocky Horror” seduces Stuart’s Opera House
For Athens students and locals who lined up past Chipotle last weekend and were denied from The Union, fear not: The Time Warp returns this weekend. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, performers will take the stage at Stuart's Opera House, 52 Public Square in Nelsonville, for a performance of "The Rocky Horror Show – LIVE!," the musical theater inspiration for the cult classic film.
thepostathens.com
David Butcher recognized for telling stories of forgotten community
David Butcher has many titles: husband, father, genealogist, historian and museum founder. On Sept. 27, he was able to add one more title to his resume: an inaugural recipient of the the Black Appalachian Storytellers Fellowship. Residing in Stewart, Ohio, Butcher is the only recipient from Ohio to be awarded...
thepostathens.com
Ready Aim Flowers cheerfully blooms onto Athens' music scene
No one said creating a band would be easy. Between booking gigs, gaining members and learning and creating songs, the members of Ready Aim Flowers have been swiftly coming together to produce a name for themselves. This incredible revamping of what used to be a smaller band with a different sound before the pandemic means that Ready Aim Flowers is ready to try anew. Within the past few weeks, members have been accumulated and roles within the band have been secured. With their homey, Appalachian-indie vibe and original songs, the members are all enthusiastically looking forward to their future.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
thepostathens.com
'It's just enforcement:' Athens residents frustrated, officers steadfast in enforcement of parking rules
She likes the familiarity of the people along her routes. She appreciates being able to travel around the city on foot. And she is proud to work for the Athens Police Department. But at the end of the day, being a parking enforcement officer is just a job for Foster.
thepostathens.com
Student Senate: OUPD, CSSR discuss Halloween weekend safety
Student Senate met Wednesday evening to discuss safety precautions for the upcoming Halloween weekend. Taylor Tackett, the assistant dean of students gave a presentation from The Office of Community Standards and Student Responsibility, or CSSR. Tackett told Senate some of the most common issues dealt with over Halloween weekend are...
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)
Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
WSAZ
Wilkesville, Ohio neighbors face nearly 17-mile round trip commute to get mail
WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A special trip to the post office means traveling great lengths for Wilkesville residents like Chuck Brown. Brown says for as long as he’s lived in the area, he would only have to drive about two blocks to get to the Wilkesville Post Office in Ohio.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio takes on undefeated Adrian in home-and-home matchup
Ohio will take on Adrian this weekend in a home-and-home matchup. After suffering its first loss last week at Maryville, Ohio is looking to give Adrian its second loss of the season. Ohio has had a strong start to the season and is looking to continue off of that success.
thepostathens.com
From the Editor’s Desk: Investigative team makes its 'Post' debut
The Post has introduced its newest editorial section, the Investigative Team. Working as a subset under the Projects section, the Investigative Team addresses the biggest stories in the Athens community and behind closed doors. I joined The Post last fall, writing extensively for the News, Culture and Sports sections. After...
