Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?

Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video

The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context. Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicAnderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration Despite his attempts to woo...
Top 100 Live Albums

Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Exile’ live with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner in London

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London tonight (October 26). The singer joined Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform her track, ‘Exile’ on stage at OVO Arena Wembley. The song is from her album ‘Folklore’ which features both Dessner and Vernon. Watch footage from the performance below.
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees

Previously given to musicians including Joni Mitchell, Aerosmith, Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac, this year marks the first time two individuals will be presented with the annual honor This year's MusiCares Persons of the Year have been announced! On Thursday, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary musician Smokey Robinson were revealed as this year's recipients of the Recording Academy philanthropic organization's coveted Persons of the Year honor, which will be presented in a Feb. 3 ceremony — two days before the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Previously given to...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ has already sold over one million records

Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights‘ has already sold over one million copies in the US. According to data from Luminate (via Rolling Stone), which provides figures for the Billboard charts, Swift has managed to shift 1.2million units after just three days. This marks the first time since...
BROCKHAMPTON Announce Final Album 'The Family'

After teasing the project during their Coachella set earlier this year, BROCKHAMPTON has officially announced their final record, The Family. The album is scheduled to release on November 17 via RCA Records and Question Everything. The group made the announcement on Instagram with two visual trailers. The first, titled “I...
Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson Perform Outstanding Classical Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert took the audience to an opera when they performed a duet of the classic tune, “Nessun Dorma.” The two also reminisced about their past on American Idol. Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Reflected on Respective American Idol Stints. In the recent episode of The...
