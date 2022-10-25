Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Those who’ve been around the game for a while will tell you that the bite is what gets them fired up. And while we all love a good crash bite, it’s what happens next that’s crucial. The first step is keeping your cool, even though that potential money-winning fish just destroyed your flat line. Each crewmember should know their role, and success is achieved between the point of getting bit and landing the fish. But before you even get to the chair, there is a critical span of time where a lot of money has been lost over the years. Thinking about—and breaking down—this process well before the shotgun start can ensure that your cockpit runs like a well-oiled machine.

22 DAYS AGO