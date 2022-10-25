Read full article on original website
AI-Powered Laundry Folding Robot Debuts, Still Not as Fast as Humans
UC Berkley engineers have developed ah artificial intelligence-powered laundry folding robot, but unfortunately, it’s still not as fast as humans. The system is called ‘SpeedFolding’, and this bimanual system consists of two robotic hands capable of smoothing and folding a crumpled garment. One caveat: it can only fold 30-40 garments per hour.
Forget Spot, This Quadruped Robotic Dog Goalkeeper Might be More Skilled Than You
Sure, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot can survey the ruins of Pompeii, but this quadruped robotic dog goalkeeper is probably more skilled than most humans at saving shots. That’s right, an international team of researchers developed a reinforcement learning (RL) framework that enables quadrupedal robots to perform soccer goalkeeping tasks in the real world.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye
Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
Bees caught 'eating' paint left the internet confused, but the reason is remarkable
It’s not everyday that you see bees eating paint. A phenomenon that seems unnatural but has interesting reasoning behind it. u/AndNoc took to Reddit to share a video of bees seemingly eating paint. The post has over 19,500 likes and over 1200 comments. So, why exactly are bees eating eating paint? Is there a hidden explanation?
European Space Agency Releases Strange Sound Clip of Earth’s Magnetic Field
You’ve seen magnetic slime robots, now listen to a strange sound clip of Earth’s magnetic field. This dynamic bubble protects us from cosmic radiation and charged particles carried by powerful winds flowing from the Sun. When these particles hit atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere, some of the energy in the collisions becomes the Aurora Borealis light show that many have witnessed.
UCF Researchers Use Lunar Regolith to 3D-Print Bricks That Can Be Used in Moon Base Construction
University of Central Floriday (UCF) researchers have developed a method that uses lunar regolith to 3D-print bricks that can be used in Artemis Moon base construction. This material is basically all of the loose dust, rocks and materials that cover the lunar surface, and the technique involves both 3D printing as well as binder jet technology (BJT).
Forget Showers, Project Usoyaro is an AI-Powered Human Washing Machine from Japan
Japan is known for many things, like this a TV that you lick to taste things, but Project Usoyaro might be one of the most unusual we’ve seen yet. During the 1970 Osaka Expo, Sanyo Electronics debuted an ultrasonic bathtub that cleaned and massaged its occupant in a 15-minute cycle. Science Co. Ltd. created a modern version they hope will be ready by 2025.
Made.com was a window into the mid-century design ideal – but with none of the quality
Recently, I paid my local council £10 to get rid of a sofa. It was a two-seater in blush pink with curved arms, and the unsettling ability to never change shape after I’d sat on it. But it also repelled most spillages, so it became our “takeaway sofa”. A year in, two of its legs broke. After that, we propped it up with a pair of yoga blocks before finally, last week, calling it a day.
Microsoft Launches Mac Mini-Like Windows Dev Kit 2023, Powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform
Unlike the Mac Mini Mini, Microsoft’s all-new Windows Dev Kit 2023, formerly known as Project Volterra, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. This platform leverages Qualcomm’s Neural Processing SDK to makes it a breeze for developers to make use of its advanced AI capabilities and deliver best-in-class Windows apps.
How to Move Heavy Tackle to the Chair
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Those who’ve been around the game for a while will tell you that the bite is what gets them fired up. And while we all love a good crash bite, it’s what happens next that’s crucial. The first step is keeping your cool, even though that potential money-winning fish just destroyed your flat line. Each crewmember should know their role, and success is achieved between the point of getting bit and landing the fish. But before you even get to the chair, there is a critical span of time where a lot of money has been lost over the years. Thinking about—and breaking down—this process well before the shotgun start can ensure that your cockpit runs like a well-oiled machine.
Scorpion D is World’s First Four-Engine Large Drone, Successfully Completes First Flight in China
Though not as practical as the EHang EH216 manned drone for law enforcement purposes, the Scorpion D does take the title of world’s first four-engine large drone, and it just completed its maiden flight in China. This twin-tailed, unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of transporting heavier payloads, thanks to 20-meter fixed wings equipped with four engines.
NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Captures Photo of Earth from Space 380,000-Miles Away Using Terminal Tracking Camera
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured a mesmerizing image of the Earth from space on Oct 15, 2022 from 380,000-miles away as part of an instrument calibration sequence. Lucy marks the first mission to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, or an ancient population of asteroid “fossils” orbiting the Sun at approximately the same distance as Jupiter.
