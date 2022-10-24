ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medibank hack is much worse than anyone thought as health giant confirms customers' private data was exposed in ‘distressing development’

By Ben Talintyre
 3 days ago

Medibank has revealed the recent cyber attack on its system is far worse than first thought, with millions of customers' data exposed in what it labelled as a 'distressing development'.

Australia's largest private health insurer confirmed on Tuesday the stolen data from its flagship brand included names, addresses, birthdates, Medicare numbers, contact information and claims data.

Medibank apologised to its customers and warned the number of people exposed to the hack would likely grow.

'It has become clear that the criminal has taken data that now includes Medibank customer data, in addition to that of ahm and international student customers,' the private health insurer said.

'This is a distressing development and Medibank unreservedly apologises to our customers.'

 Medibank revealed the recent cyber attack on their system is far worse than first thought, with millions of customers' data exposed in what they have labelled a 'distressing development'
Medibank CEO David Koczkar apologised to the company's almost four million customers for the 'distressing' update.

'As we continue to uncover the breadth and gravity of this crime, we recognise that these developments will be distressing for our customers, our people and the community – as it is to me,' Mr Koczkar said.

'This is a malicious attack that has been committed by criminals with a view of causing maximum fear and damage, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community.

'We continue to work closely with the agencies of the federal government, including the ongoing criminal investigation into this matter. We thank them for their ongoing support and assistance.'

The company is still not sure exactly how many customers were impacted by the hack but it is understood its entire customer base may be affected

Tuesday's development comes almost two weeks after the hack which was initially downplayed by Medibank, which said there was no evidence customer data was compromised.

The breach is understood to potentially affect all customers, including high-profile Australians.

The Australian Federal Police has launched a criminal probe into the hack.

In some positive news for customers Medibank on Tuesday announced they will postpone their rate rise from November 1 to January 16.

'Given the distress this crime is causing our customers we will also defer premium increases for Medibank and AHM customers which were scheduled to rise on November 1, 2022, now to occur on January 16, 2023,' Medibank said in a statement.

Compare Club CEO Andrew Davis - previously employed by Medibank - said the move is a small but welcome relief for customers.

'Medibank and AHM’s decision to postpone their premium increase until January 16 is a small but welcome benefit for their policyholders,' Mr Davis said.

'The other big funds will increase their premiums from November 1 as promised.

'With inflation and the cost of living only going one way, reviewing and switching your health insurance to a better value policy is one of the easiest ways households can cut hundreds of dollars from their expenses.'

