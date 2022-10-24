ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's simply beyond saving': Phillip Schofield's wine range is AXED from supermarket chain Waitrose after customers brand it 'undrinkable'

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Phillip Schofield's Waitrose wine range has been listed as unavailable on the supermarkets website.

Customers branded the 60-year-old presenter's alcohol brand 'beyond saving' and claimed they couldn't drink it.

Phillip decided in 2020 to put his vino tasting skills to good use by launching his own range of wine boxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxjUu_0ilPz56a00
But it has now be discontinued, with Waitrose saying: 'It's absolutely normal for us to review our selection from time to time. We haven't sold this wine for a while.

Before being listed as unavailable, several customers had left negative reviews about the drink.

One said: 'There is nothing whatsoever you can do to make this drinkable. Chill it to freezing, add ice, consider a mixer — it's simply beyond saving. Avoid.'

Another wrote: 'Excited to try this but thin, acidic and thoroughly unpalatable.'

One said: 'I made a return trip to store to return this wine as it was undrinkable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMABt_0ilPz56a00
Throwback: Phillip decided in 2020 to put his vino tasting skills to good use by launching his own range of wine boxes

'What else to say? Zero flavour just bitter and unpalatable. I was expecting big things from this for the price but very disappointed,' one customer wrote.

Other Waitrose customers disagreed: 'Lots of people on here slating this wine, but approach with an open mind and this stuff is lovely. One of my favourites.'

Another wrote: 'I often buy this, it is great and it’s my favourite wine to have each evening since it goes with almost anything I make.'

MailOnline have contacted Phillip's representatives for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZfBM_0ilPz56a00
The presenter teamed up with When in Rome to put his name on some of their most popular wines, sold exclusively at Waitrose.

Fans could pick from a Falanghina (white), which cost £24.99 for 2.25l, and a Nero di Troia (red), ethically sourced from independent Italian vineyards, in stores or online from the end of the month.

Phillip said at the time: 'I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in.'

'I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone.

'I don't think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do.'

When in Rome CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Malin, commented: 'We are very excited about this launch.

'We asked Phillip if he would be keen to choose his own Italian craft wine, which he was really excited by, so we took a number of samples from across Italy and let him choose his favourites.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2650_0ilPz56a00
Deadline

Spun Gold To “Reimagine” BAFTA Coverage; Sky Grenlights World Cup Hat-Trick; Clarkson’s Farm Season Three; Federation Bhutan Doc – Global Briefs

Spun Gold To “Reimagine” BAFTA Coverage Next year’s BAFTA TV and Film Awards will be “significantly expanded and reimagined” as a new production company, Spun Gold TV, takes the reins. Co-producing alongside BAFTA, Spun Gold has replaced previous producers Done + Dusted and Whizz Kid following a tender process to make the coverage for the next two years. BAFTA said Spun Gold will work with the body to “reimagine and significantly expand the production and format of both events.” Ceremonies will be broadcast as per usual on BBC One and take place live at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Inside Dubai producer...
BBC

Scarborough: Downton Abbey actress honoured in home town

Downton Abbey star, Dame Penelope Wilton, is to receive an honorary doctorate later, for more than 50-years of contribution to drama and the arts. She is to be honoured by Coventry University in Scarborough, where she was born and where the institution has a campus. Dame Penelope has played Isobel...
The Guardian

A canal walk to a great pub: the Aqueduct Inn, Llangollen, Wales

The canal boat drifted gently across the sky, 40 metres above the ground. Two men in a canoe followed. They were wearing lifejackets, although parachutes might have been more appropriate. There is, it is safe to say, nowhere else in the world that you can float your boat so far...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

