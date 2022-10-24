'It's simply beyond saving': Phillip Schofield's wine range is AXED from supermarket chain Waitrose after customers brand it 'undrinkable'

Phillip Schofield's Waitrose wine range has been listed as unavailable on the supermarkets website.

Customers branded the 60-year-old presenter's alcohol brand 'beyond saving' and claimed they couldn't drink it.

Phillip decided in 2020 to put his vino tasting skills to good use by launching his own range of wine boxes.

But it has now be discontinued, with Waitrose saying: 'It's absolutely normal for us to review our selection from time to time. We haven't sold this wine for a while.

Before being listed as unavailable, several customers had left negative reviews about the drink.

One said: 'There is nothing whatsoever you can do to make this drinkable. Chill it to freezing, add ice, consider a mixer — it's simply beyond saving. Avoid.'

Another wrote: 'Excited to try this but thin, acidic and thoroughly unpalatable.'

One said: 'I made a return trip to store to return this wine as it was undrinkable.'

'What else to say? Zero flavour just bitter and unpalatable. I was expecting big things from this for the price but very disappointed,' one customer wrote.

Other Waitrose customers disagreed: 'Lots of people on here slating this wine, but approach with an open mind and this stuff is lovely. One of my favourites.'

Another wrote: 'I often buy this, it is great and it’s my favourite wine to have each evening since it goes with almost anything I make.'

MailOnline have contacted Phillip's representatives for comment.

The presenter teamed up with When in Rome to put his name on some of their most popular wines, sold exclusively at Waitrose.

Fans could pick from a Falanghina (white), which cost £24.99 for 2.25l, and a Nero di Troia (red), ethically sourced from independent Italian vineyards, in stores or online from the end of the month.

Phillip said at the time: 'I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in.'

'I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone.

'I don't think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do.'

When in Rome CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Malin, commented: 'We are very excited about this launch.

'We asked Phillip if he would be keen to choose his own Italian craft wine, which he was really excited by, so we took a number of samples from across Italy and let him choose his favourites.'