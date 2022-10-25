ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance

So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Patriots report cards: Who’s to blame for disaster vs. Bears?

Outside a magical two-drive outburst when Bailey Zappe entered the game, the New England Patriots didn’t do anything well in their debacle against the Chicago Bears. The Patriots faceplanted on national television, getting outplayed in every phase of the game. They struggled to get any offense going and failed to consistently stop Justin Fields and the Bears offense. Even the punting wasn’t particularly good.
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears

The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
Tedy Bruschi called out Asante Samuel for labeling Bill Belichick ‘an average coach’

The discussion over Bill Belichick has spread beyond just the analysis of his quarterback selection, and now includes a Twitter disagreement from two of his former players. With New England unexpectedly losing to the Bears on Monday night — and with the lingering uncertainty over whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will play — Belichick’s critics have risen to the surface.
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears

Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets

Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
Major Patriots starting quarterback news revealed

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raised a lot of eyebrows when he pulled starting quarterback Mac Jones from the lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears and replaced him with backup Bailey Zappe. Zappe, in turn, led the team to two touchdowns and the lead, but later he had three...
Analysis: QB Mac Jones returns, but questions grow for Patriots after loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is back for the New England Patriots. But his return hasn’t alleviated their uncertainty at quarterback. In fact, it may have made it even murkier with the Patriots suddenly in the cellar of the AFC East they used to dominate. Coach Bill Belichick...

