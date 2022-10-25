Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Magic’s Paolo Banchero says Duke classmates tried to record him, brought families to dorm room
No.1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero said that in his lone year at Duke, his classmates tried to secretly record him and brought their families to his dorm room.
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Rockets Game 5 Notebook: Isolation Sends Houston To A Jazzy Loss
Coach Stephen Silas was disappointed by the team's offensive outing but pleased by the second-half fight the Houston Rockets showcased amid their loss to the Jazz.
Well, that’s embarrassing: Big 12-bound BYU’s 12 worst losses in 12 seasons as a college football independent
BYU football: Did Liberty make the list? What about East Carolina? Ranking the Cougars’ 12 worst losses in their 12 seasons as a college football independent.
Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup
Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
How long is Damian Lillard out? Calf injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Trail Blazers guard
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited his team's 119-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a calf injury. Lillard was limping and went straight to the locker room with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. Here's everything we...
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career in tempestuous 134-105 Golden State Warriors defeat to the Phoenix Suns
Star shooting guard Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his long NBA career in the Golden State Warriors' tempestuous 134-105 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Mark Bryant Stepped Directly On John Stockton's Face During A 1991 Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game
John Stockton's face was accidentally stomped by the Portland Trail Blazers' forward Mark Bryant during the 1991 NBA playoffs.
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
