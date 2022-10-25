Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peyton Manning wanted the Bears to run up the score on the Patriots
The Chicago Bears called off the dogs late in their blowout win over the Patriots in Week 7 – apparently much to the dismay of ESPN’s Peyton Manning.
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Patriots players confused by Bill Belichick’s decision to play 2 QBs vs. Bears
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots fans weren’t the only ones surprised by the fact that Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both played in Monday night’s 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. A few players on New England’s offense were surprised, too. Patriots coach Bill Belichick told...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears
The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
Mac Jones benched mid-game as the Chicago Bears score 23 straight points to beat the New England Patriots
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team's 33-14 home defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Tedy Bruschi called out Asante Samuel for labeling Bill Belichick ‘an average coach’
The discussion over Bill Belichick has spread beyond just the analysis of his quarterback selection, and now includes a Twitter disagreement from two of his former players. With New England unexpectedly losing to the Bears on Monday night — and with the lingering uncertainty over whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will play — Belichick’s critics have risen to the surface.
Clayton News Daily
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick responds to Jakobi Meyers' comments
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed disappointment at the handling of Mac Jones in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. After three drives on the field, Jones was benched for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception. Meyers called the substitution of quarterbacks “ugly” with...
Patriots Quarterback Situation Resembles A Soap Opera: Bama in the NFL Week 8
Josh Jacobs is trying to carry the Raiders back into playoff contention, Brian Daboll's Giants have a tough trip, and the Lions hope to have Jameson Williams play this season.
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets
Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched
Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
Prattville Christian volleyball defeats Plainview to win AHSAA state championship
Last season, the Prattville Christian volleyball team didn't even make it out of its area. This season, the Panthers are state champions. Prattville Christian defeated Plainview in four sets Thursday...
A sportsbook is already paying out Lakers win total under bets, because they 'suck'
The Los Angeles Lakers stink. There’s no way around it. LeBron James or not, this team simply isn’t good. We don’t need more than a week to see it. After Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers fell to 0-4 on the season. The only other teams without wins are the 0-3 Sacramento Kings and 0-5 Orlando Magic.
