Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue
Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
Tracking Jazz's 2023 First-Round Picks Gleaned from Busy Offseason
There are a few teams Utah Jazz fans need to keep an eye on.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
FOX Sports
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Miami Heat Twitter Goes Crazy After Caleb Martin’s Performance Against Portland Trail Blazers
Martin has his first breakout game this season.
Sporting News
How long is Damian Lillard out? Calf injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Trail Blazers guard
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited his team's 119-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a calf injury. Lillard was limping and went straight to the locker room with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. Here's everything we...
Rockets downplay sideline confrontation between Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr.
The Houston Rockets are trying to write off Monday night’s sideline incident as a nothingburger. In the fourth quarter of Houston’s win over the Utah Jazz, teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. had a heated argument during a timeout huddle. The two traded words and got in each other’s faces before being separated.
Mark Bryant Stepped Directly On John Stockton's Face During A 1991 Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game
John Stockton's face was accidentally stomped by the Portland Trail Blazers' forward Mark Bryant during the 1991 NBA playoffs.
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets All-Time Team: Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach
The history of the Houston Rockets dates back to 1967 when the franchise was founded as an expansion team out of San Diego. The Rockets would play in San Diego for 5 seasons before relocating to Houston in 1971. In their history, Houston has won 2 NBA titles and has won 4 Western Conference championships. The Rockets would not see their first winning record until the 1976-77 season when they acquired a man who will be in their starting lineup today, Moses Malone. In 1981, Malone led the Rockets to the NBA Finals and they became the first and only team to reach the Finals with a losing record.
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season
The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
BnTeT replaces shox on Apeks’ roster
Indonesian rifler Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand has joined Apeks on a trial basis, taking the place of Frenchman Richard “shox” Papillon.
Comments / 0