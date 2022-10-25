The history of the Houston Rockets dates back to 1967 when the franchise was founded as an expansion team out of San Diego. The Rockets would play in San Diego for 5 seasons before relocating to Houston in 1971. In their history, Houston has won 2 NBA titles and has won 4 Western Conference championships. The Rockets would not see their first winning record until the 1976-77 season when they acquired a man who will be in their starting lineup today, Moses Malone. In 1981, Malone led the Rockets to the NBA Finals and they became the first and only team to reach the Finals with a losing record.

