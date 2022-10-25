ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue

Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut

Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Houston Rockets All-Time Team: Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

The history of the Houston Rockets dates back to 1967 when the franchise was founded as an expansion team out of San Diego. The Rockets would play in San Diego for 5 seasons before relocating to Houston in 1971. In their history, Houston has won 2 NBA titles and has won 4 Western Conference championships. The Rockets would not see their first winning record until the 1976-77 season when they acquired a man who will be in their starting lineup today, Moses Malone. In 1981, Malone led the Rockets to the NBA Finals and they became the first and only team to reach the Finals with a losing record.
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season

The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
