ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

3 observations after Harden slams door shut, Sixers get first win

The Sixers' stars ensured Monday night that the team doesn't have to face any further questions about being winless. James Harden posted 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 120-106 victory at Wells Fargo Center over the Pacers as the Sixers improved to 1-3. Joel Embiid had 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
INDIANA STATE
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (adductor) questionable on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton's status is currently in question with recent right adductor tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more minutes off the bench against a Toronto Raptors' team ranked 11th in defensive rating (107.8) if Melton is ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sal Pal: Two Things Eagles Need to “Close the Deal” in the NFC

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to Sal Paolantonio, click on the following linke: Ep 127: Philadelphia Eagles Talk With Sal Paolantonio (spreaker.com) The Philadelphia Eagles are the only unbeaten team in the NFL and the early favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. But you knew that. They...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles could have added a Pro Bowler in recent report

Howie Roseman knows he has to try everything. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Beer reports that the Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. This is what the report...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy