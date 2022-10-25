Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Dropped an F-Bomb After Ben Simmons Fouled Out Again
VIDEO: Ben Simmons fouls out. Kevin Durant screams.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Three things learned from Indiana Pacers loss to 76ers in Philadelphia
The Pacers fell to 1-3 after their first loss on the road.
Ja Morant masterfully baited Ben Simmons into fouling out
Ben Simmons fouled out on Monday night for the second time in his first three games with the Brooklyn Nets, and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant says he strategically played a role in that. Simmons committed his sixth foul while he was guarding Morant with just under four minutes remaining...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Dissecting Sixers' loss to Raptors | Locked On 76ers
Devon Givens and Keith Pompey dissect the 76ers' loss to the Toronto Raptors. They talk about the poor defense and bad ball movement.
3 observations after Harden slams door shut, Sixers get first win
The Sixers' stars ensured Monday night that the team doesn't have to face any further questions about being winless. James Harden posted 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 120-106 victory at Wells Fargo Center over the Pacers as the Sixers improved to 1-3. Joel Embiid had 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
76ers Star James Harden Gets Redemption vs. Pacers
After messing up a big play in Boston, James Harden "got his lick back" against the Pacers on Monday.
Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (adductor) questionable on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton's status is currently in question with recent right adductor tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more minutes off the bench against a Toronto Raptors' team ranked 11th in defensive rating (107.8) if Melton is ruled out.
‘Bet on yourself’: Pascal Siakam vocal on trash talk with Sixers’ PJ Tucker
Pascal Siakam has been insane to start the season thus far for the Toronto Raptors, powering them to a solid 3-2 start with two impressive wins over the Miami Heat and their latest triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers, a 119-109 win at home. In his latest effort against the Sixers,...
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
Sal Pal: Two Things Eagles Need to “Close the Deal” in the NFC
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to Sal Paolantonio, click on the following linke: Ep 127: Philadelphia Eagles Talk With Sal Paolantonio (spreaker.com) The Philadelphia Eagles are the only unbeaten team in the NFL and the early favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. But you knew that. They...
Philadelphia Eagles could have added a Pro Bowler in recent report
Howie Roseman knows he has to try everything. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Beer reports that the Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. This is what the report...
Eagles Suggested As Trade Destination For Bears’ Robert Quinn
The 2022 season has been an excellent one for the Philadelphia Eagles. They went into their bye in Week 7 riding high as the last undefeated team in the NFL. They will look to make it 7-0 this upcoming weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have had mixed results since Kenny Pickett took over as the starting quarterback.
