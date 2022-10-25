Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Cambodian Exhibit is Featured at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Rockets Game 4 Notebook: The Dawn Of A New Big 3?
The trio of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. led the Houston Rockets to their first victory of the season Monday night against the Jazz.
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue
Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
An NBA fan pointed out how the Trail Blazers went on a 16-6 run to close out the game against the Lakers after Russell Westbrook checked back into the game.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Tracking Jazz's 2023 First-Round Picks Gleaned from Busy Offseason
There are a few teams Utah Jazz fans need to keep an eye on.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Collin Sexton
Not all surprises are good ones. The NBA knows this well. Some surprises are great. For example, say someone gives you a new car. That’s a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, say someone crashes the car you loaned them: not such a good surprise. Meanwhile, some surprises are...
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
NBA Insider Throws Cold Water on Jazz Hot Start
Which year are the Utah Jazz playing for?
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Lauri Markkanen
The beginning of the NBA season is a confusing time. The 2022-23 season has been no exception. A look at the standings right now would throw anyone for a loop. If you were just waking up from a week-long coma, you might think you’d missed several years of your life.
FOX Sports
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
Sporting News
How long is Damian Lillard out? Calf injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Trail Blazers guard
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited his team's 119-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a calf injury. Lillard was limping and went straight to the locker room with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. Here's everything we...
ESPN
Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup
Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
Rockets Fall Short Of Fourth-Quarter Comeback In Loss To Jazz
Kevin Porter Jr. led a fourth-quarter charge, but his heroic efforts weren't enough to help the Houston Rockets from sustaining a loss to the Jazz.
Yardbarker
Suns Rank at No. 4 in Week 2 NBA Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns are off to a nice 2-1 start, with their sole loss coming at the hands of Damian Lillard in overtime of their Friday night meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Suns still have a few kinks to work out of their lineup, Phoenix has ultimately...
Comments / 0