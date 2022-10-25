ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue

Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ESPN

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets

Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Collin Sexton

Not all surprises are good ones. The NBA knows this well. Some surprises are great. For example, say someone gives you a new car. That’s a pleasant surprise. On the other hand, say someone crashes the car you loaned them: not such a good surprise. Meanwhile, some surprises are...
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Lauri Markkanen

The beginning of the NBA season is a confusing time. The 2022-23 season has been no exception. A look at the standings right now would throw anyone for a loop. If you were just waking up from a week-long coma, you might think you’d missed several years of your life.
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup

Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Rank at No. 4 in Week 2 NBA Power Rankings

The Phoenix Suns are off to a nice 2-1 start, with their sole loss coming at the hands of Damian Lillard in overtime of their Friday night meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Suns still have a few kinks to work out of their lineup, Phoenix has ultimately...
PHOENIX, AZ

