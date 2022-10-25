ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily

Without knowing the significance of the date, Nov. 3, 2009, was a big day for Phil Kessel. He had recently turned 22 and was set to take the ice for the first time since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He was also set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs following his famous trade from the Boston Bruins two months prior.
NHL

Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy