The popular market will remain unchanged for now. "As I have approached 61 without any heirs or current partners, I felt it was time for me to begin to plan for the next decade as the sole owner of Tri-County Produce," John Dixon, Tri-County Produce owner, told Noozhawk. "My goal is to prepare to retire in the next 10 years while finding a means to allow the business to continue. It is important to me to know that my family’s legacy, the dedicated service of our staff and the loyal patronage of our customers will be honored well into the future."

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO