Santa Barbara, CA

Round Table Press Luncheon: San Marcos Putting on a Party for 62nd Big Game vs. Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor
Noozhawk
 5 days ago
syvnews.com

St. Joseph, Mission Prep, Paso Robles maintain top three area football rankings, Lompoc sits in fourth

There was not much change in the high school football area power rankings last week. This week, there was even less. Arroyo Grande and Santa Ynez swapped places in the area top 10, with Arroyo Grande's Eagles moving up from No. 6 to No. 5 and the Pirates moving down from No. 5 to No. 6 after Arroyo Grande won 62-21 when the teams played each other in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez last week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration on Nov.1

Dos Pueblos Little League opens registration for the 2023 baseball season on Nov. 1. DPLL is coming off the heels of its most successful All-Star tournament season, winning five District Championships, one Sectional Championship and a third-place finish in the Southern California State Tournament for the 10U team. The league...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Qu’Ran Gossett Rallies Bishop Diego By Rushing to School Records of 404 Yards and Six Touchdowns

SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley High School appeared to be running away with a football upset over Bishop Diego on Friday. And then Qu’Ran Gossett ran away from the Pioneers. The senior tailback set school records by rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries to rally the Cardinals from a two-touchdown deficit to a 49-28 victory in their regular-season finale.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Alexander ‘Aleck’ Low Stribling of Solvang, 1927-2022

It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander "Aleck" Low Stribling, born on Sept. 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara to William F. Stribling and Mary Jane (Paterson) Stribling, passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child, he was raised on...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Paddling to Survive

I’ve only lied a few times. I can usually deflect the question or give a truthfully vague response, but sometimes only a lie can save me — and spare the asker an answer that’s probably more than they bargained for. It’s a reasonable question, as I’m known...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Local Private School Reimagines High School Athletics

More than half of high schoolers in the country play sports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are an integral part of growing up. “Students who participate in sports learn the value of hard work, organization, discipline, integrity, and teamwork, among other things,” said Evan Covell, athletic director at Providence School in Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County

[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

