Round Table Press Luncheon: San Marcos Putting on a Party for 62nd Big Game vs. Santa Barbara

Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Takes Care of Business, Beats San Marcos, Wins Share of Channel League Title
San Marcos made Santa Barbara High work to earn a share of the Channel League football title on Friday night in the 62nd Big Game between the crosstown rivals at nearly full Warkentin Stadium. The Royals played tremendous defense and held the Dons scoreless for most of the first half.
Noozhawk
Jerrad and Jaxon Burford Lead Santa Barbara to Channel League Title with 13-10 Win over Ventura
Jerrad Burford scored seven goals and brother Jaxon collected 12 saves to lead Santa Barbara to the Channel League championship with a 13-10 win over Ventura on Thursday. “The Burford boys were outstanding,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. “Many of the saves were great shots to the corners.”
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego Riding Momentum Into Big Games
It’s anybody’s guess what divisions the Santa Barbara High and Bishop Diego football teams will be playing next week when the CIF-SS playoffs begin. What both teams know going into Friday night’s regular-season finales is they need to take care of business and build momentum for the postseason.
syvnews.com
St. Joseph, Mission Prep, Paso Robles maintain top three area football rankings, Lompoc sits in fourth
There was not much change in the high school football area power rankings last week. This week, there was even less. Arroyo Grande and Santa Ynez swapped places in the area top 10, with Arroyo Grande's Eagles moving up from No. 6 to No. 5 and the Pirates moving down from No. 5 to No. 6 after Arroyo Grande won 62-21 when the teams played each other in a Mountain League game at Santa Ynez last week.
St. Bonaventure running back Delon Thompson discusses 230-yard, three touchdown night against Oaks Christian
The win clinches the Marmonte League championship for the Seraphs
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Save Their Season in 90th Minute of 1-0 Win over William Jessup
Down to their last breath, Westmont Men’s Soccer (8-4-2, 3-4-1 GSAC) saved their season in the 90th minute in Santa Barbara on Thursday. In a fight for the sixth and final spot in the GSAC Tournament, storybook heroics led to a 1-0 win over William Jessup (4-9-3, 1-6-1) “It...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Little League Opens Registration on Nov.1
Dos Pueblos Little League opens registration for the 2023 baseball season on Nov. 1. DPLL is coming off the heels of its most successful All-Star tournament season, winning five District Championships, one Sectional Championship and a third-place finish in the Southern California State Tournament for the 10U team. The league...
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Jennifer Peterson, Cabrillo High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
Qu’Ran Gossett Rallies Bishop Diego By Rushing to School Records of 404 Yards and Six Touchdowns
SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley High School appeared to be running away with a football upset over Bishop Diego on Friday. And then Qu’Ran Gossett ran away from the Pioneers. The senior tailback set school records by rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries to rally the Cardinals from a two-touchdown deficit to a 49-28 victory in their regular-season finale.
Noozhawk
Alexander ‘Aleck’ Low Stribling of Solvang, 1927-2022
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander "Aleck" Low Stribling, born on Sept. 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara to William F. Stribling and Mary Jane (Paterson) Stribling, passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child, he was raised on...
Noozhawk
105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
What’s that helicopter doing over SLO County? Fly along and see
The Tribune took a ride on a PG&E helicopter flight looking to reduce the county’s fire risk.
Santa Barbara Independent
Paddling to Survive
I’ve only lied a few times. I can usually deflect the question or give a truthfully vague response, but sometimes only a lie can save me — and spare the asker an answer that’s probably more than they bargained for. It’s a reasonable question, as I’m known...
Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara
Local photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara The post Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: We Thought We Were Good Anglers, Until We Watched A Bald Eagle
We were all feeling pretty smug as my passengers and crew reeled up fish, filleted them and put them on ice. We were fishing along the north shore of Santa Cruz Island not far from picturesque Chinese Harbor and Prisoner’s Cove where we had been fortunate enough to spot an indigenous (to the Channel Islands) island scrub jay.
Noozhawk
Local Private School Reimagines High School Athletics
More than half of high schoolers in the country play sports, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which are an integral part of growing up. “Students who participate in sports learn the value of hard work, organization, discipline, integrity, and teamwork, among other things,” said Evan Covell, athletic director at Providence School in Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office Opts Not to Install Security Cameras on Isla Vista’s Del Playa Drive for Halloween
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reversed course and decided not to install cameras on Isla Vista's Del Playa Drive this weekend to monitor Halloween festivities. The department originally planned to have cameras put up on Del Playa from Friday to Sunday or Monday. However, that will no...
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
