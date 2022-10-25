ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best School District in Every State

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably.  Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between – show that there is no […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Nation’s Declining Report Card Mirrors Drops in State Standardized Test Scores

No paywall. No pop-up ads. Keep The 74 free for everyone with a generous donation. Monday’s release of scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) provided a jarring reminder of the pandemic’s impact on academic achievement. The U.S. Department of Education’s portrait of student proficiency in math and English language arts in fourth and eighth grades found declines in every state between 2019 and 2022. In two thirds of states, proficiency rates dropped in both subjects and in both tested grades.
GEORGIA STATE
Psychiatric Times

Teachers on Edge

Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
US News and World Report

Mapping the Math of America's Test Score Declines

When the Education Department released data earlier this week documenting what U.S. students in the fourth and eighth grades know and can do in math and reading – the most comprehensive examination of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on K-12 learning to date – few batted an eye when their long-held assumptions about that impact were confirmed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Navy Times

Military schools’ students lead nation in post-pandemic scores

The military’s school system, which continued to focus on in-person learning while navigating the worldwide Covid pandemic, now leads the nation in reading and math scores for 4th and 8th graders. The average scores of students in Department of Defense Education Activity schools ranged from 15 to 23 points...
HAWAII STATE
BabyCenter Blog

How much does preschool cost?

As you probably know, childcare costs in the U.S. – including preschool costs – are astronomical these days. (In many states, daycare is more expensive than in-state public college tuition!) Preschool is similar to daycare in cost and function. Both offer educational and social opportunities for young children,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

New NAEP test scores are a disaster. Blame teachers unions

In a predictable, yet nonetheless shocking outcome, the latest scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress record the biggest decline in math in three decades . In mathematics, eighth grade students’ NAEP scores dropped eight points from 2019 to 2022, according to results released Monday. Just 26% of eighth graders now perform math proficiently, down from 33% in 2019.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy