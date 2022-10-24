Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Goleta City Council Votes to Move Forward with Hollister Avenue Striping Project in Old Town
After more than 30 years of studying Hollister Avenue to find ways to make Old Town Goleta safer, the Goleta City Council voted unanimously Thursday to move the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project forward into the final design and construction phases. The restriping project is estimated to cost...
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
Noozhawk
Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge
The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
Noozhawk
Natural Cafe on State Street to Shut Down Over Homeless, Parklets and Rats
Another one of downtown Santa Barbara's flagship local restaurants is fleeing State Street. The Natural Cafe at 508 State St. is closing its doors after 30 years. The lease is up in March 2023, and owner Kelly Brown told Noozhawk on Friday that State Street is no longer a viable place.
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office Opts Not to Install Security Cameras on Isla Vista’s Del Playa Drive for Halloween
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reversed course and decided not to install cameras on Isla Vista's Del Playa Drive this weekend to monitor Halloween festivities. The department originally planned to have cameras put up on Del Playa from Friday to Sunday or Monday. However, that will no...
Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family
Have you ever looked at someone who’s homeless and asked, How did they end up there? Was it something they did? Are they doing anything to change their situation? Gina’s journey, is just one story that answers those questions. The post Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Jennifer Peterson, Cabrillo High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County’s COVID Bivalent Booster Rate Higher Than Statewide Rate
Santa Barbara County has a higher vaccination rate for the bivalent booster shot than California overall, according to state data. The county reports about 38,000 people have received the shot, which protects against the Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus that are currently circulating. That’s equivalent to a rate of...
Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara
Local photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara The post Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
Noozhawk
2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota
Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
theregistrysocal.com
Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 10.26.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the latest...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Takes Care of Business, Beats San Marcos, Wins Share of Channel League Title
San Marcos made Santa Barbara High work to earn a share of the Channel League football title on Friday night in the 62nd Big Game between the crosstown rivals at nearly full Warkentin Stadium. The Royals played tremendous defense and held the Dons scoreless for most of the first half.
Noozhawk
Driver Dies After Pickup Overturns on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley
The driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to the crash scene on Highway 154...
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
Noozhawk
