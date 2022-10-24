Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO