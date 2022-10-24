ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Goleta Takes Steps to Remove, Replace Rotted Lake Los Carneros Footbridge

The City of Goleta is looking to remove and replace the Lake Los Carneros Footbridge, which has been closed since 2020 because of significant rot of the wooden structure. The cost to remove the bridge that’s more than 30 years old is estimated to be more than $500,000, and replacement of the bridge is unfunded but estimated to be “well over $2 million.”
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family

Have you ever looked at someone who’s homeless and asked, How did they end up there? Was it something they did? Are they doing anything to change their situation? Gina’s journey, is just one story that answers those questions. The post Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota

Two Lompoc women were killed and a Goleta man was critically injured early Friday in a fiery head-on vehicle crash near Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the collision on Highway 1 about a mile west of Highway 101, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
LOMPOC, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
SANTA PAULA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 10.26.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the latest...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Driver Dies After Pickup Overturns on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

The driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon after his vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to the crash scene on Highway 154...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

2726 Miradero Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

San Roque living in this sought after single level ''Miradero Cottage''. Miradero Drive is a quiet tree-lined lane, connecting the amenities of Upper State Street and the nearby Natural History Museum.This two bedroom and two bathroom home is ready for your personal touches! The living room and open-plan dining room is filled with natural light and features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. A slider from the dining area to the large private patio creates an easy entertaining flow. The well-equipped kitchen, with wood floor, has an adjoining breakfast nook and the conveniently located washer and dryer. The primary bedroom has a spacious bathroom, walk-in closet and built-in cabinetry. Other amenities include a shared two-car garage and a newly refurbished community pool.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy