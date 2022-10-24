ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions?
OREGON STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

Down on the farm with De La Salle school students

Earlier this month, the De La Salle School resumed its annual Vermont farm trip, giving some of its students the chance to combine agriculture with academics. Since 2002, the Pine Street school has offered the adventure to boys in grades 5 through 8. The all-male school, which has fewer than 80 students, enrolls at-risk Latino and African-American boys from low-income families, and its curriculum integrates academics, the arts and the study of Catholicism.
READING, VT

