Kansas State

mansionglobal.com

Heart Set on a New Build? Here’s Where Luxury Homes Are the Youngest

While a historic home may come with plenty of charm, some luxury buyers may prefer to buy a new build, as they require less maintenance and act as a blank canvas. So where are the markets with the youngest luxury homes? No surprises: They tend to be cities along the Sun Belt and Midwest, where the luxury market has grown in recent years, as these cities attract more employers and people looking for a lower cost of living. Coastal markets, on the other hand, tend to have older luxury residences, as there’s less room to build, and more established locations tend to be filled with older luxury properties (think Victorian homes in San Francisco or a brownstone in Boston.)
AUSTIN, TX
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million

An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
FLORIDA STATE
KTEN.com

10 Of the most expensive states to live in

You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 KNUE

Luxury Items Seized by U.S. Marshalls in Texas Up for Auction Right Now

Crime doesn't pay, at least for the criminals. For us regular citizens, we can sometimes take advantage of what criminals have left behind or have been confiscated by law enforcement. It also gives us a glimpse into the over the top lifestyle that some of these criminals are able to live because of all the money they've made off of someone else's suffering. Having said that, we, the general public, can own some of those over the top items that have been seized in various arrests or raids in an auction going on through November 8.
TEXAS STATE
Boomer Magazine

More What’s Booming RVA: Oct. 27 and Beyond

More of What’s Booming in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 27 and beyond – Halloween, music, festivals, fundraisers, announcements, tickets and more. Event news (Valentine Meat Juice Bloody Mary, anyone?) And lots to look forward to. Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Thursday, Oct. 27. Spooktacular! Thomas Dale High School Band...
RICHMOND, VA
espnquadcities.com

If You See A House With Two Front Doors In Iowa, Here’s What It Means

You may think two front doors close to each other signify a duplex or a multi-family home, right? Not necessarily. You might see homes with two front doors in older parts of the country. It's a building style called 'dogtrot' and in fact, the oldest home in Iowa (which is an 1820's log cabin in Dubuque) was built in the style.
IOWA STATE

