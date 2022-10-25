ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Money

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide.  Historically, the UCR has provided […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The wealthiest man in Texas, each state listed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in the U.S yearly and this list is the 41st edition that includes a Texan at the top. The list contains 400 billionaires with 50% of the list earning money from financial investments, manufacturing, technology, and or fashion and retail. Every billionaire’s net worth combined on the list adds up to $4 trillion with billionaires on the list ranging in age from 19 to 99. According to Forbes out of 400 people on the list 275 of them, are self-made billionaires.
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

Why the US falls behind in passenger train travel

An Amtrak train waits on the tracks at a small train station. On Sep. 14, Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance routes in the U.S. There was a looming national railway strike, and although no Amtrak employees were part of the involved unions, the dominant ownership of U.S. rail lines by seven companies left Amtrak and its passengers in the middle of the negotiations.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy