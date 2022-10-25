Read full article on original website
Related
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
msn.com
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?
There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Five Chipotle secrets that fans may not know – including why the chain is making customers pay 4% more
FIVE Chipotle secrets have been revealed that even the biggest fans of the brand might not know. One secret has even spilled why the beloved chain restaurant is charging more than they ever have before. Mexican-inspired food brand Chipotle has a mass of fans across the United States but there...
Walmart tips employees want customers to know
Walmart is one of those retail general stores that many Americans know about. You may have driven by a Walmart, had one built near where you work or live, and likely shopped at Walmart. There are some hidden secrets to Walmart that you might not know about. These gems will make your shopping experience more helpful, save you time and potentially save you money.
Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America
Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)
I am a groceries expert – here is what the major change at Kroger and Albertsons means for you
THE Kroger and Albertsons new merger should make groceries cheaper, experts say. Benjamin Lorr, the author The Secret Life of Groceries: The Dark Miracle of the American Supermarket, wrote in an LA Times op-ed that the merger was inevitable. Lorr said that Kroger and Albertsons had to merge to keep...
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
Why are department stores going out of business?
There was a time in the history of American consumerism when shopping malls and large department stores reigned supreme. However, those days are gone, thanks in large part to the retail apocalypse.
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
Walmart and Target make huge decision on Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping hours – see opening times
SHOPPERS are already gearing up for prime Black Friday shopping, but which stores will be open this Thanksgiving?. The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of the retailers you can count on during the holiday, whether for your holiday gift or cooking needs. Who’s open on Thanksgiving. Old Navy...
Walmart Adds Buy Buttons and Virtual Queuing to Speed Holiday Checkout
With the bulk of its customers worrying about inflation heading into the holidays, Walmart has debuted a trio of new services designed to help online shoppers save time. The retailer will allow shoppers to skip checkout with a “Buy Now” button on most products, “allowing them to purchase items directly from item pages for even faster, easier shopping,” according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) news release sent to PYMNTS.
Easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout saving shoppers time & money but be aware of the pitfalls
AN easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout, saving shippers time and money but you'll need to be aware of the pitfalls. It isn't hard to see why so many people love shopping at Walmart, it's convenient and the prices are hard to beat. However, that convenience...
pymnts.com
Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner
With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
Grocers Leverage Tech to Make Shopping More Convenient
From in-store solutions to third-party aggregators to first-party eCommerce platforms, grocers this week shared a range of initiatives to increase the convenience of their customers’ shopping journeys. Kroger, for one, opened its “store of the future” in the Cincinnati area, local NBC affiliate WLWT5 reported, which, among other tech...
One Out of Five Walmart Customers Buy This
Walmart bases much of its appeal to shoppers on low prices for many necessities. In the search for growth, the retail giant has gone after the grocery and club membership businesses in recent years. But sometimes just renewing an old business line can help the cause as well. In the...
Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping With Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- The holidays are here at Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination, with Black Friday savings all season long. Shop ahead of the rush during our Early Access deals beginning November 7, with unbeatable discounts on everything from fashion, jewelry, toys, home, and family favorites. Macy’s makes it easier to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with our Holiday Gift Finder. Shop all Black Friday specials with exclusive deals starting on November 20 through 26 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app, plus you can get orders delivered right to your door or pick them up in-store or curbside. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005677/en/ Get a head start on holiday shopping with Macy’s Black Friday Early Access deals (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
Virtuant Debuts Virtual Restaurant Order Manager App
The order manager includes 30+ integrations, direct menu management and order consolidation. Virtual Restaurant company Virturant launches Virtual Restaurant Order Manager App on the Google Play Store. The Virtual Restaurant Order Manager includes features to assist restaurant owners with seamlessly integrating virtual restaurant brands into their current operations quickly &...
CNET
How Much Cheaper Are Store-Brand Groceries Than Name Brands? We Do the Math
Store-brand groceries might not have all the flashy packaging and advertising oomph of your favorite cereal, seltzer and snacks. If you can grin and bear a cheesy knockoff in place of those name-brand products, though, you can save a bunch on your monthly food spending. In an ongoing series on...
salestechstar.com
Discounts at the Top of Shoppers Wish List this Holiday Season
-New Oracle research shows the inflation grinch is pushing global consumers to shop early and price hunt, while 71% say they will consider a store financing plan. -Retailers looking to tech to optimize pricing and inventory to meet consumer demands. A new Oracle Retail consumer research study found that price...
Comments / 0