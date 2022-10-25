ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
msn.com

National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Jenn Leach

Walmart tips employees want customers to know

Walmart is one of those retail general stores that many Americans know about. You may have driven by a Walmart, had one built near where you work or live, and likely shopped at Walmart. There are some hidden secrets to Walmart that you might not know about. These gems will make your shopping experience more helpful, save you time and potentially save you money.
Cadrene Heslop

Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America

Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)
DoYouRemember?

Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru

Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
PYMNTS

Walmart Adds Buy Buttons and Virtual Queuing to Speed Holiday Checkout

With the bulk of its customers worrying about inflation heading into the holidays, Walmart has debuted a trio of new services designed to help online shoppers save time. The retailer will allow shoppers to skip checkout with a “Buy Now” button on most products, “allowing them to purchase items directly from item pages for even faster, easier shopping,” according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) news release sent to PYMNTS.
pymnts.com

Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner

With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
PYMNTS

Grocers Leverage Tech to Make Shopping More Convenient

From in-store solutions to third-party aggregators to first-party eCommerce platforms, grocers this week shared a range of initiatives to increase the convenience of their customers’ shopping journeys. Kroger, for one, opened its “store of the future” in the Cincinnati area, local NBC affiliate WLWT5 reported, which, among other tech...
TheStreet

One Out of Five Walmart Customers Buy This

Walmart bases much of its appeal to shoppers on low prices for many necessities. In the search for growth, the retail giant has gone after the grocery and club membership businesses in recent years. But sometimes just renewing an old business line can help the cause as well. In the...
The Associated Press

Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping With Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- The holidays are here at Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination, with Black Friday savings all season long. Shop ahead of the rush during our Early Access deals beginning November 7, with unbeatable discounts on everything from fashion, jewelry, toys, home, and family favorites. Macy’s makes it easier to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with our Holiday Gift Finder. Shop all Black Friday specials with exclusive deals starting on November 20 through 26 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app, plus you can get orders delivered right to your door or pick them up in-store or curbside. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005677/en/ Get a head start on holiday shopping with Macy’s Black Friday Early Access deals (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com

Virtuant Debuts Virtual Restaurant Order Manager App

The order manager includes 30+ integrations, direct menu management and order consolidation. Virtual Restaurant company Virturant launches Virtual Restaurant Order Manager App on the Google Play Store. The Virtual Restaurant Order Manager includes features to assist restaurant owners with seamlessly integrating virtual restaurant brands into their current operations quickly &...
CNET

How Much Cheaper Are Store-Brand Groceries Than Name Brands? We Do the Math

Store-brand groceries might not have all the flashy packaging and advertising oomph of your favorite cereal, seltzer and snacks. If you can grin and bear a cheesy knockoff in place of those name-brand products, though, you can save a bunch on your monthly food spending. In an ongoing series on...
salestechstar.com

Discounts at the Top of Shoppers Wish List this Holiday Season

-New Oracle research shows the inflation grinch is pushing global consumers to shop early and price hunt, while 71% say they will consider a store financing plan. -Retailers looking to tech to optimize pricing and inventory to meet consumer demands. A new Oracle Retail consumer research study found that price...

