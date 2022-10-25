NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- The holidays are here at Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination, with Black Friday savings all season long. Shop ahead of the rush during our Early Access deals beginning November 7, with unbeatable discounts on everything from fashion, jewelry, toys, home, and family favorites. Macy’s makes it easier to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with our Holiday Gift Finder. Shop all Black Friday specials with exclusive deals starting on November 20 through 26 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app, plus you can get orders delivered right to your door or pick them up in-store or curbside. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005677/en/ Get a head start on holiday shopping with Macy’s Black Friday Early Access deals (Photo: Business Wire)

