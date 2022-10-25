Read full article on original website
Related
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
China’s YMTC asks core US employees to leave due to chip expo
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart. Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart, as the corporate rushes to adjust to the brand new U.S export restrictions, Financial Times reported on Monday.
Agtech startup Koidra lands $3.77M USDA grant to develop AI tech in partnership with universities – GeekWire
The information: Seattle-based indoor agriculture startup Koidra has obtained a $3.77 million grant in partnership with Ohio State University, Rutgers University, Cornell University and the University of Arizona. The four-year grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The tech: Founder Kenneth Tran was a principal utilized scientist for...
Blood Glucose Control in Type 1 Helps Avoid Eye, Kidney Complications
For people with type 1 diabetes, maintaining an A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) below 7% — a widely recommended goal — can help prevent serious eye and kidney complications, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. Diabetic retinopathy (eye disease)...
Phase 3 Study of Gefapixant in Japan Shows Good Safety, Tolerability Profile
The study sought to examine the safety and tolerability of gefapixant in Japanese patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough. A phase 3 safety and tolerability study of gefapixant conducted in Japan found it had an acceptable safety profile, with no serious treatment-related adverse events (AEs). Gefapixant is approved in...
Health Digest Survey: Which Brand Of Vitamin Supplements Do People Prefer?
Because multivitamins and supplements have become increasingly popular, Health Digest set out to determine which brands of vitamin supplements are most favored.
Blueshift Memory Awarded Innovate UK Smart Grant to Develop AI Computer Vision Module
CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blueshift Memory, innovator of a novel proprietary high-speed laptop structure, has introduced that it has been chosen to obtain one of many prestigious Smart Grants awarded by Innovate UK throughout early 2022. The highly-competitive £25 million Smart fund helps a gaggle of UK SMEs to swiftly commercialise the very best game-changing concepts, that are required to be genuinely new and novel in addition to disruptive inside their sector.
Getty Images CEO says firms racing to sell AI art could be stepping into illegal territory
Getty Images CEO Craig Peters has criticized corporations “racing” to commercialize AI artwork mills, saying corporations aren’t considering via the potential authorized and moral hazards of the know-how. In an interview with The Verge, Peters reiterated Getty Images’ rule towards promoting AI content material (which it banned...
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands • TechCrunch
The leaked knowledge consists of name logs, textual content messages, granular location knowledge and different private system knowledge of unsuspecting victims whose Android telephones and tablets have been compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, together with TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by somebody...
Ashton Carter, defense chief who urged Obama tech advances, dies at 68
Ashton B. Carter, a longtime adviser on nuclear and strategic insurance policies who served as protection secretary within the final years of the Obama administration, overseeing the opening of extra army fight roles to ladies and serving to enhance Pentagon ties with Silicon Valley to improve protection expertise, died Oct. 24 in Boston. He was 68.
Kolabtree highlights AI in medtech capabilities
According to Insider Intelligence, synthetic Intelligence (AI) within the healthcare market is estimated to have a year-on-year progress of between 34.9% and 48% over the subsequent 5 years. To assist healthcare practitioners improve their AI capabilities, scientific freelance platform Kolabtree has launched an infographic highlighting the advantages of utilizing AI...
How Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) are Used by Globe Telecom, Bausch Health, VR Group, Pague Menos, and ENT Credit Union: Case Studies
The cyber risk system has developed quickly, particularly over the previous few years, and it has grow to be important for companies to make use of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) as the primary line of protection. See beneath for 5 case research on how corporations throughout industries are using NGFW options...
Lockheed, Red Hat team up to help small platforms handle large AI workloads
WASHINGTON — As the Pentagon strikes towards equipping its forces with extra cell gear at higher distances and prioritizing artificial intelligence, Lockheed Martin is teaming with open supply tech agency Red Hat to equip small US navy platforms with superior software program designed to deal with elevated AI workloads, the businesses introduced Tuesday.
Artificial intelligence is critical to accelerated decision making
When forward-deployed Army troopers want air help, an operations heart is tasked with figuring out and assigning plane assist. With conventional software program, an operator strikes by way of a multistep course of to seek for out there plane, establish their name indicators and assess the munitions they carry. Pulling this related info can take a number of minutes—a very long time to attend when making “real-time” choices for instant help.
Artificial Intelligence to illustrate screenplay by author Graham Jules
LOS ANGELES, Calif., — We’ve all seen films like “The Terminator” the place synthetic clever machines rise to take over the world with catastrophic penalties. But what’s the actuality of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the artistic arts? Entrepreneur and author Graham Jules has already utilized the expertise in creating his illustrated screenplay, “Virtual Heaven (Back to Reality),” PUW Media Ltd (Pop Up World) introduced right now.
7 “Best” AI Transcription Software & Services (October 2022)
One of essentially the most helpful capabilities supplied by synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is clever transcription software program, which routinely converts audio and video recordsdata into textual content. This lets you do issues like create transcriptions for a variety of on-line content material, resembling podcasts, movies, conferences, on-line programs, and far more.
CCI fines Google $113 million in second anti-trust penalty
Alphabet Inc’s Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet one more antitrust probe this month, discovering the U.S. tech agency responsible of abusing its market place to advertise its funds app and in-app cost system. It was fined $162 million by...
COVID-causing virus in air detected with high-tech bubbles
Scientists have proven that they’ll detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within the air by utilizing a nanotechnology-packed bubble that spills its chemical contents like a damaged piñata when encountering the virus. Such a detector may very well be positioned on a wall or ceiling, or in...
Ecovacs reveals robotic lawnmowner, floor cleaning robots
Ecovacs, a distinguished title on the planet of house service robots, is expanding its lineup with a robotic lawnmower and business ground cleansing robotic. The two merchandise are anticipated to reach in China subsequent yr, though pricing and North American launch dates are but to be decided. The robotic lawnmower,...
Big Eyes Could Explode Like Decentraland And Kava In The Coming Months
A brand new meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG) , is providing the cryptocurrency market an opportunity to make a fast respectable revenue. Meme cash are among the many most up-to-date explosive developments within the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are glorious examples as a result of in addition they triggered a bull market.
